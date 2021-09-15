Realme GT Neo 2 Specs and Features

The newest Realme GT Neo 2 teaser was published a couple of days before the smartphone’s official release. The Indian-based Chinese tech company published on Weibo, a Chinese social media network, teasers in which several specs and features of the newest phone were highlighted.

Specs and features

Realme GT Neo 2 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC processor, and it will have a bigger battery than its predecessor. The 5,000mAh battery should last several hours, and the 65W Dart Charge fast charging support will make the charging process quite speedy, in just 36 minutes. The design of the display is attractive, and the back might come with a triple camera setup.

The cameras will operate with a 64-megapixel sensor, just as it was speculated in previous media reports. The 120Hz display and the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage are enough to satisfy most people. The Black Mint finish looks lovely, and other color options might become available in the future.

The smartphone will operate on Android 11, and more features could be soon announced.

Realme GT Neo 2 release date and Realme Band 2 features

The smartphone will be released in China on September 22, and this gives Realme plenty of time to post even more teasers on social media.

Realme Band 2 gadget was unveiled today, and it is water-resistant. The smart band can last for 12 days without charging, and it has more than 90 sport modes for fitness enthusiasts. The 1.4inch display with 167X320 pixels is larger than the original Realme Band. The best part is that the smart band is compatible with any 18mm interchangeable wrist straps. The GH3011 sensor will monitor the user’s heart rate, and it sends alerts if it drops above safety levels. iOS and Android users can use the smart band.