Twitter Will Have a Female CEO Soon, Elon Musk Announces

If you’re one of those who aren’t fans of Elon Musk, we have good news for you! The famous business magnate won’t be the CEO of Twitter anymore starting this June. Surely there cannot be any objective reasons why someone would dislike a person like Elon Musk, however.

Musk will pass his Twitter CEO seat to a woman, as the SpaceX and Tesla CEO himself announced. After the change, Elon Musk will become exec chair & CTO. He will be overseeing products, software, and sysops.

Twitter will have a new CEO in June

Starting June 2023, Twitter will have a female in the role of the company’s CEO. The announcement comes straight from the current CEO of the famous social network, who wrote:

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.

Elon Musk has implemented some pretty interesting changes recently to the famous Twitter platform. For instance, he announced back in March that only those accounts that are verified will appear on the algorithmic timeline of Twitter.

Musk wrote in his tweet:

Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason.

Back in 2021, Twitter reported that it had about 330 million users that were active on a monthly basis. It seems that the social platform constantly looks for ways to improve its services, and it’s unknown how things will evolve in the near future.

When it comes to news and current events, Twitter remains the most popular social platform available out there.