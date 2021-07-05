Unemployed Americans Are Not Interested in Getting a Job- What Happens to the U.S Economy?

It is not surprising for anyone at this point that due to the COVID-19 virus, all countries in the world have suffered greatly in many aspects, including health and finances. To restart the economy and get back on track, the U.S created just last month over 850,000 new jobs, which means that so many unemployed citizens could benefit from this.

Even so, it seems that more than 9 million U.S citizens are still choosing not to work right now. It is essential to mention that these 9 million people would have been working right now had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 virus and why people choose not to work

Although 10 % of unemployed Americans are actively looking for work, many remain sceptical to joining the workforce once again, which is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent survey made by a job-listing website, Indeed, in which more than 5,000 unemployed Americans were interviewed, showed that people are not in a rush of finding a new job because they fear getting infected with the COVID-19 virus.

It appears that in order for more unemployed Americans to join the workforce, there are several things that need to take place, and the two most important are: children need to return to schools in September, and much more people need to get vaccinated.

How many Americans are vaccinated?

According to the statistics offered by the U.S Government, only 47.8 % of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 330 million doses have been administered. This means that for many unemployed Americans, the numbers are not good enough, and herd immunity is far from being obtained.

What can be done?

Many business owners declared that they are willing to offer many extra benefits during the pandemic. They are willing to do even more to convince people to start working again.

However, The Biden administration seems to believe that people would start working again if they would be offered more money and not the same or less than what they used to get at their former jobs. It might also be the case that people have started to think more about what they want and are in no rush to start something different.