Joe Biden Proposes That Airlines Give Money to Those They Leave Behind

Customers being upset about airlines’ services in the US doesn’t represent anything new, unfortunately. But the good news is that President Joe Biden, along with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, are looking for solutions.

According to Yahoo Finance, in an ongoing endeavor to address widespread discontent among customers, President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are advocating for enhanced compensation for airline passengers who find themselves stranded due to factors unrelated to weather conditions. While numerous airlines currently provide reimbursements, accommodations, and meals in such situations, federal authorities are urging the industry to take additional measures.

Biden and Buttigieg introduced a fresh initiative that urges airlines to offer vouchers, frequent flyer miles, or even direct monetary compensation to passengers when flights are canceled or substantially delayed because of issues that fall under the carrier’s responsibility, such as mechanical malfunctions.

Here’s what an official statement says, as Yahoo Finance quotes:

U.S. airlines have no incentive to delay or cancel a flight and do everything in their control to ensure flights depart and arrive on time—but safety is always the top priority, Carriers have taken responsibility for challenges within their control and continue working diligently to improve operational reliability.

