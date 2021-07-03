Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Release Date and Specs

With Samsung’s S21 series finally kicking in after some wait, there are plenty of hints indicating that the South Korean tech giant will also release a FE (Fan Edition) version. The main Galaxy S21 models brought some high-end specs such as 8K video recording, IP68 dust and water resistance, and more.

Thanks to pocket-lint.com, we have a pretty good idea of what the Galaxy S21 FE gadget will be capable of. The publication has revealed the most probable specs of the upcoming device. Of course, there are high chances that the phone will be cheaper than the standard Galaxy S21.

Release date

Most hints point to a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release on August 19, meaning that we have about a month and a half to wait. If it won’t happen so, the second variant is that the new phone will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Display

Things are pretty interesting in this area: the display will measure 6.4 inches, it’s Full HD+, and it has a beautiful refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will be flat, and it will be accompanied by a centralized punch-hole front camera, which we must admit that would be obsolete. However, the quality of the screen is Super AMOLED, meaning that it could not have been any better.

Specs

There will likely be two versions of storage: 128GB and 256GB. The operating system will be Android 11, and according to a leaked benchmark, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor like the rest of the Galaxy S21 series. According to the same benchmark, the device will also be packed with 6GB of RAM.

As for the price, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE phone will most probably cost £599 in the UK and $599 in the US.