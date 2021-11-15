Are You Ready For ‘Squid Game’ Season 2?

Probably the most popular TV Show in the past months, Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ has become a global phenomenon. Its creator is the South Korean film director, screenwriter, and producer Hwang Dong-hyuk. His talent, resilience, and survival game concept have shaped the ‘Squid Game’ series.

The series became the number one series from Netflix, and many fans are expecting another season. Fortunately, a couple of days ago, during a Q & A about the series in Los Angeles, Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that there would be a second season.

The second season might take a while

Although the creator of the South Korean series ‘Squid Game’ announced the second season, he mentioned it would be impossible to predict when it would be released. During the same interview, Hwang Dong-hyuk explained that there is a heavy demand to see another one of Gi-hun’s adventures (one of the main characters in the series) and that he has some ideas in his mind for a second season.

Netflix has made quite a profit from the series, and one source mentions that the company might get over $891 million from the first season of ‘Squid Game.’ This leaked information has not been confirmed; however, the estimate was made after Bloomberg reporters managed to obtain some internal data from the company. For now, the South Korean series is undoubtedly Netflix’s most successful TV show.

The pay television production company fired the whistleblower, who admitted to having downloaded internal data with sensitive information.

Netflix’s spokesperson declared for a media outlet that the decision came after that employee made a wrong decision, and the circle of trust had been broken.

We have let go an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company

The good news is that a second season of ‘Squid Game’ has been confirmed, and, although the creative process might take a while, fans worldwide will wait for it.