Twitter Users Won’t Be Able to Block Unwanted Followers Anymore, Says Elon Musk

If you are also filled with angst when that weird guy you barely met keeps stalking you on X (former Twitter), Elon Musk has some bad news for you. The platform won’t allow you to block any unwanted followers anymore, in a move revealed by the company’s CEO himself.

The decision will clearly spark a lot of dissatisfaction from Twitter users, given that many of them find it comfortable to be able to block anyone they don’t like. However, the possibility of blocking users on X that you don’t want to deal with will still exist in case that specific person gets into your DMs.

Elon Musk was clear enough so that anybody can have an epiphany while reading his statement via X:

Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs.

However, the readers added some context. Quoting from the same post, it reads:

If the ability to block users was to be removed, X would be in violation of the policies of the App Store as well as the Google Play Store. Potentially, this could lead to X being removed from these platforms. There are no such policies for the web-app however.

Twitter changed its moniker to X due to Elon Musk’s recent decision. The famous billionaire bought the platform for $44 billion back in 2022, and he imposed a series of harsh moves. For instance, Musk has laid off many employees who were working on Twitter.

Changpeng Zhao, the Binance CEO, which invests in Twitter as well, believes that the platform needs to solve the problems regarding bots and spam before they consider removing block features.

Perhaps a world where social platforms don’t allow the blocking of anyone would look ethereal, but there seems to be a long road ahead until that scenario ever happens.