Orange County has 1,000 daily new Covid-19 infections

Orange Country Mayor, Jerry Demings, declared yesterday that the county is now in crisis mode with more than 1,000 new daily cases of Covid-19 infections. He also mentioned that Florida, Texas and Missouri are the three states that account for 40 % of the covid-19 cases nationwide. The majority of the cases are on unvaccinated people, and that Orange Country is now in a state of crisis. The fourth wave is here, and health providers have to deal with many daily infections.

The daily numbers in Orange County can be compared with last year’s waves

The Mayor of Orange County, Florida, also declared that the 1.000 daily cases of new Covid-19 infections are similar to what the county experienced last year at its highest peak. The solution he offers to stop the infection rate from growing even more during this fourth wave is vaccination. Statistics show that 22.2 million doses were administered in Florida, and 10.4 million people are fully vaccinated. The statistics for Orange County shows that only 52, 48 % of its population has been fully vaccinated.

The vaccination campaign in Orange County, Florida, needs to speed up

In the U.S residents, 12 and above can choose between the Moderna, Pfizer BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines, but in some states, the vaccination campaign runs at a slow pace. The Orange County Mayor urged its residents to get fully vaccinated so that they can be protected against the different SARS-CoV-2 variants identified in the U.S. The surge in cases in Florida shows that there are high levels of community transmission, and people are getting worried about what might come.

Orange County, home to Disney World, Universal Studios Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando

All the famous parks located in Florida have been trying to cope with the pandemic, but recently, many locations dropped some of the previous restrictions. For example, fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks. But social distancing is still advised.