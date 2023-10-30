Meta Goes Ad-Free With a New Subscription Plan for Its Users

Is there anybody on the planet who isn’t annoyed when an ad appears in their apps, except for those who benefit financially from them? Probably not. Guess what? Huge tech companies such as Meta know this very well, which is why it prepares a subscription plan for those who don’t want to see ads anymore when they use Facebook and Instagram. But guess what? If you’re among them, you will have to pay a subscription fee.

Meta’s ad-free subscription plan is for those using its platforms in any of the EU’s countries. As you’ve probably already guessed, the subscription fees are not really cheap.

Fees start at 9.99 euros per month

If you’re planning to benefit from Meta’s new subscription plan that will get you rid of those annoying ads once and for all (well, as long as you pay, in fact), you will have to pay around 9.99 euros each month if you use Facebook or Instagram directly in the browser. If, instead, you use the official mobile apps of those notorious platforms, you will have to pay 12.99 euros each month.

Meta claims that the reason behind the new decision has to do with the evolving European regulations and that the company wants to comply with them. Here’s a quote from the official announcement of Meta, which leaves no room for misinterpretations:

To comply with evolving European regulations, we are introducing a new subscription option in the EU, EEA and Switzerland. In November, we will be offering people who use Facebook or Instagram and reside in these regions the choice to continue using these personalised services for free with ads, or subscribe to stop seeing ads.

The tech giant also says that while their customers are subscribed, the ads won’t contain any of their information.