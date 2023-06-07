Ken Griffin Warns About the Dangers of AI and Says That People are Way Too Optimistic

AI-based apps are capable of doing our homework and generating images based on simple prompts. The hype surrounding AI tools such as ChatGPT, Barn, and others is huge, but are these apps really as helpful and useful as many of us like to believe?

Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of Citadel, believes that the hype surrounding the AI surge that has been taking place in recent months is not only exaggerated but also potentially harmful to society. The internet is loaded with so-called influencers who are extremely optimistic about AI chatbots and their potential to change the world into a much better place. Luckily or not, Griffin totally disagrees with that view, and he might have some strong reasons.

Billionaire Griffin explained as CNBC quotes:

I do think the AI community is making a terrible mistake by being full of hype on the near-term implications of generative AI. I think they’re actually doing everybody a huge disservice with the level of hype they are creating.

You don’t need to be a genius to figure out why some people are concerned about the implementation of AI chatbots in our everyday jobs. That’s right: such chatbots might become able to do all the work for us, leaving more and more people unemployed. Or maybe those AI chatbots are already capable of it.

Ken Griffin also stated, as the same publication mentioned above quotes:

If you listen to the CEOs of tech companies, it’s going to eliminate millions of white-collar jobs, I say, ‘Not that fast.’ Some professions are accepting of errors, but you have to be really accurate in finance. You have to be really accurate as a lawyer.

Griffin also emphasizes the fact that large language models were built on information of the past, while everything people do is about the future.