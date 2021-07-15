Samsung Galaxy A03s Will Have an Outstanding Battery

Samsung is once again prepared to bring another budget phone to the market, and the Galaxy A03s model will be the new star of the show. Not everybody is hard to please when it comes to smartphones, and the manufacturers know that very well. That’s precisely why budget phones will always have success.

According to GSMArena, it’s time to reveal some interesting specs for Samsung Galaxy A03s. While there’s no idea when the device will come out, it will surely be worth purchasing by those who don’t want a load of megapixels on their phone.

A battery of 5,000mAh!

A recently published FCC certification reveals that Samsung’s upcoming phone will pack a powerful 5,000 mAh battery. We have to admit that we don’t see such a capable battery every day on smartphones, as there are even plenty of flagships that lack such a feature. We’ve seen a 5,000 mAh battery along with the launch of Oppo A54 5G in April, which despite having such an incredible trait, it can also be considered a budget phone.

Judging by the use of Oppo A54 5G, we’ve seen how a 5,000mAh battery can last for several days under moderate usage and without a second charge, which is simply astonishing for a smartphone. Such a battery will easily be able to keep your phone active even under heavy usage in gaming for an entire day, and all we can do is hope that the battery of Samsung Galaxy A03s will behave in a similar way.

GSMArena has also dedicated a web page for Samsung’s upcoming gadget, and it reveals other interesting but not spectacular specifications: a 6.5-inch PLS IPS display, 13MP for the main camera, and 3/4GB of RAM.

As you’ve already guessed, Samsung Galaxy A03s will be running on Android 11.