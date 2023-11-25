Introduction to Stonk-O-Tracker: A Must-Have Tool for Retail Investors

Welcome to the ultimate guide on how to use Stonk-O-Tracker, an essential tool for every retail investor. Whether you’re new to the stock market or looking to refine your trading strategies, understanding how to navigate this tool is key. In this guide, we’ll dive into the functionalities of Stonk-O-Tracker, focusing on stocks like AMC and GME, and explain how it can be a game-changer in your investment journey.

Understanding the Basics: NYSE and FRA Prices on Stonk-O-Tracker

Stonk-O-Tracker starts with the most fundamental data – the stock prices from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA). Here’s what you need to know:

NYSE Price : The closing stock price on the New York Stock Exchange.

: The closing stock price on the New York Stock Exchange. FRA Price: The stock price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, converted to euros.

These prices give you a snapshot of the stock’s performance in different markets.

Navigating Market Dynamics: Short Sale Restriction (SSR) Explained

One of the key features of Stonk-O-Tracker is the Short Sale Restriction (SSR) indicator. This is crucial for understanding market dynamics:

SSR Trigger : Activated when a stock’s price falls 10% from the previous trading day.

: Activated when a stock’s price falls 10% from the previous trading day. Protection Mechanism: Helps safeguard retail investors from aggressive short selling.

Understanding SSR can help you anticipate market movements and protect your investments.

Call Options and ITM Calls: Decoding Market Expectations

Call options are an integral part of stock trading, and Stonk-O-Tracker provides detailed insights into these:

Call Options : Contracts betting on stock price increases.

: Contracts betting on stock price increases. ITM Calls: Number of call options likely to be profitable.

Borrowed Shares and ETF Availability: Key Indicators for Investors

The availability of borrowed shares and ETFs are critical indicators for understanding market pressures:

Borrowed Shares : Indicates the number of shares available for short selling.

: Indicates the number of shares available for short selling. ETF Availability: Shows the number of ETFs that can be shorted.

Deep Dive into ETFs and Stock Borrowing

Calls vs. Puts: Understanding Investor Sentiment

Stonk-O-Tracker’s comparison of calls vs. puts provides insights into overall investor sentiment:

Call Options : Bets on rising stock prices.

: Bets on rising stock prices. Put Options: Bets on falling stock prices.

Dark Pool and Short Percentage: Unveiling Hidden Market Tactics

Understanding the volume of trading in dark pools and the percentage of volume being shorted is crucial:

Dark Pool Trading : A significant portion of trading happens in these private exchanges.

: A significant portion of trading happens in these private exchanges. Short Percentage: Indicates the volume of stock being shorted.

Comprehensive Guide to Dark Pools

Fails-to-Deliver: A Critical Market Insight

Fails-to-deliver data is a vital aspect of market analysis, revealing potential irregularities:

Fails-to-Deliver: Shows contracts that failed to execute, providing insights into market functionality.

Recent Fails-to-Deliver Trends

Empowering Your Investment Decisions

Understanding Stonk-O-Tracker is a step towards making more informed and strategic investment decisions. Use this guide as a starting point to delve deeper into the world of stock trading and leverage the power of this tool to your advantage.