EUFN vs. XLF: The Ultimate ETF Showdown – Which Financial Fund Reigns Supreme?

When it comes to investing in the financial sector, choosing the right exchange-traded fund (ETF) can feel like picking the right horse in a race. Two prominent contenders are the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF). Let’s dive into the nitty-gritty and see which one might suit your investment strategy.

Fund Focus and Holdings

EUFN casts its net over European financial companies, offering exposure to banks, insurance firms, and real estate companies across developed European markets. Its top holdings include heavyweights like HSBC Holdings Plc (8.31%), Allianz SE (5.52%), and UBS Group AG (4.30%). ​

XLF, on the other hand, zeroes in on the U.S. financial sector, encompassing banks, insurance companies, and real estate firms. Its leading positions feature giants such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America Corp. ​

Performance Metrics

Performance is where the rubber meets the road.

Year-to-Date (YTD) Performance (2025): EUFN: 22.36% ​ XLF: 2.17% ​

10-Year Annualized Return: EUFN: 6.70% XLF: 14.19% ​



Clearly, EUFN has sprinted ahead in the short term, but XLF has shown more endurance over the long haul. ​

Risk and Volatility

Understanding risk is crucial. Both ETFs exhibit different risk profiles:​

EUFN: Sharpe Ratio: 2.51 ​ Sortino Ratio: 3.29 ​ Standard Deviation: 16.40% ​

XLF: Sharpe Ratio: 1.59 ​ Sortino Ratio: 2.27 ​ Standard Deviation: 15.25% ​



A higher Sharpe and Sortino ratio indicates that EUFN has provided better risk-adjusted returns compared to XLF. ​

Expense Ratios

Fees can eat into your returns, so they’re worth noting:​

EUFN: 0.48%

XLF: 0.13% ​

XLF is the more cost-effective option here. ​

Dividend Yields

For income-focused investors, dividends are the cherry on top:​

EUFN: 4.38% ​

​ XLF: 1.37% ​

EUFN offers a higher dividend yield, which might be appealing if you’re seeking regular income. ​

Final Thoughts

Choosing between EUFN and XLF boils down to your investment goals and risk tolerance. If you’re bullish on European financials and can stomach a bit more risk for higher dividends, EUFN might be your cup of tea. Conversely, if you prefer the stability and long-term performance of U.S. financial giants with lower fees, XLF could be the way to go. As always, do your homework and consider consulting a financial advisor to ensure your investment aligns with your financial objectives.​

