TRBCX vs. QQQ vs. VUG vs. SCHG: Which Growth Fund Reigns Supreme in 2025?

In the bustling arena of growth funds, four heavyweights stand tall: T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund (TRBCX), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG), and Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG). Each promises growth, but which one truly delivers? Let’s dive in.

Performance: Who’s Leading the Pack?

Year-to-Date (YTD) Performance (as of March 6, 2025): TRBCX : -5.49% QQQ : -4.50% VUG : -5.50% SCHG : -6.39% Insight: While all funds have faced challenges this year, QQQ has shown the most resilience with the smallest decline.

2024 Performance : TRBCX : Data not specified QQQ : +25.58% VUG : +32.69% SCHG : +34.96% Insight: SCHG led the pack in 2024, delivering impressive returns.



Expense Ratios: What’s the Cost of Investing?

TRBCX : 0.69%

: 0.69% QQQ : 0.20%

: 0.20% VUG : 0.04%

: 0.04% SCHG: 0.04%

Insight: VUG and SCHG offer the most cost-effective options with minimal expense ratios, making them attractive for cost-conscious investors.

Holdings: What’s in the Portfolio?

All four funds have significant overlaps in their top holdings, reflecting a focus on tech giants:

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Insight: The substantial overlap suggests that investors in any of these funds are betting heavily on the continued success of these tech behemoths.

Dividend Yields: Adding Some Icing on the Cake

TRBCX : 9.61%

: 9.61% SCHG: 0.42%

Insight: TRBCX stands out with a notably higher dividend yield, which might appeal to investors seeking income alongside growth.

Risk Metrics: Navigating the Stormy Seas

Maximum Drawdown : TRBCX : -54.56% SCHG : -34.59%

:

Insight: TRBCX has experienced a more significant historical drawdown, indicating higher volatility. In contrast, SCHG has had a comparatively milder maximum drawdown.

Final Thoughts: Choosing Your Champion

For Aggressive Growth Seekers : QQQ has demonstrated robust performance but comes with a higher expense ratio.

For Cost-Conscious Investors : VUG and SCHG shine with their ultra-low expense ratios, offering diversified growth at a bargain.

For Income-Focused Individuals: TRBCX provides a substantial dividend yield, blending growth potential with income generation.

Remember, past performance isn’t indicative of future results. Align your investment choice with your financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon. Happy investing!

FAQs

Q: Which fund has the lowest expense ratio? A: Both VUG and SCHG have the lowest expense ratios at 0.04%.

Q: Which fund had the highest return in 2024? A: SCHG led with a return of 34.96% in 2024.

Q: Are these funds heavily invested in technology stocks? A: Yes, all four funds have significant holdings in major tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Q: Which fund offers the highest dividend yield? A: TRBCX offers the highest dividend yield at 9.61%.

Q: How do the funds compare in terms of risk? A: TRBCX has experienced a higher maximum drawdown (-54.56%), indicating higher risk, while SCHG has had a milder drawdown (-34.59%).