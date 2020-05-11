Home Finance Asian Stock Markets Today – Hang Seng and S&P/ASX 200 Move Ahead
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: May 11, 2020

The main indices of the Asian stock exchanges closed today’s trading session in appreciation.

The Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong stock exchange registered an appreciation of 1.53%, reaching 24,602.06 points.

The S&P/ASX 200 index of the Australian stock market rose 1.30% to 5,461.20 points.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed today’s trading session 0.02% down at 2,894.80.

The Bombay Sensex Index is 0.26% down at 31,561.22 points.

