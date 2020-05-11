Asian Stock Markets Today – Hang Seng and S&P/ASX 200 Move Ahead

The main indices of the Asian stock exchanges closed today’s trading session in appreciation.
The Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong stock exchange registered an appreciation of 1.53%, reaching 24,602.06 points.
The S&P/ASX 200 index of the Australian stock market rose 1.30% to 5,461.20 points.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed today’s trading session 0.02% down at 2,894.80.
The Bombay Sensex Index is 0.26% down at 31,561.22 points.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.