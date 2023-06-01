Adidas Resumes the Selling of Yeezy Shoes

The history of Adidas Yeezy shoes is closely linked to the collaboration between Adidas and Kanye West. The partnership between the two began ten years ago when Kanye West left his previous sneaker deal to join Adidas. This marked the beginning of the Yeezy brand.

The first Adidas Yeezy shoe was known as the Yeezy Boost 750, and it was unveiled in 2015. Its distinctive high-top design, unique colorways, as well as premium materials instantly caught the attention of sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. The initial release created a frenzy, with limited quantities selling out very fast.

Adidas sells Yeezy shoes online once again

According to Fox Business, after severing ties with Ye, the rapper known in the past as Kanye West, Adidas has made a surprising move by reintroducing Yeezy shoes for online sale. This comes a few months after the German company had halted the product and distanced itself from the controversial artist.

This year in May, Adidas revealed that it had a significant amount of unsold Yeezy stock, amounting to roughly $1.3 billion. The decision to resume selling the designer shoes appears to be a strategic move to address this surplus inventory.

Here’s what Adidas wrote in a press release, as Fox Business quotes:

The release will mark the first time that products have been available to consumers since adidas terminated the YEEZY partnership in October 2022, The products will be existing designs and designs initiated in 2022 for sale in 2023. Additional releases of existing inventory are currently under consideration, but timing is yet to be determined.

Adidas had originally cut all connections with Ye amidst allegations accusing the entertainer of antisemitism. Now, with Yeezy shoes back on the market, it remains to be seen how consumers will respond to the brand’s renewed availability and whether the controversy surrounding Ye will impact their desirability.