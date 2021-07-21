Samsung Galaxy Note 20: The last of its kind?

Samsung has had many Unpacked events this year, and a new invite for August 11 made several sources believe that the new launch will not be a new Galaxy Note. The virtual event was confirmed, and it will take place at 10 am EDT, and there have been no updates about what new phone model will be released. Tech connoisseurs expect that the star of the event will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 because it was not presented at the January 14 launch event, nor at the one that took place in March.

What do we know so far?

Sources claim that the Samsung brand is working on a new version of Galaxy S this year and that there will be new additions such as a stylus for the foldable version. Nothing is sure, and the speculations are that there might not be a new Samsung Galaxy Note this year. It seems that the South Korean brand might be focusing more on its foldable phones, but for now, there has been no official statement.

Samsung Galaxy Notes sales decreased

It seems that interest in the Galaxy Note series has declined as well as the sale numbers, according to the sources cited. Also, a Samsung Executive mentioned that there had been a chip shortage, and this supply problem might also be a reason why there will be no Galaxy Note 2021. It is still early to consider the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note, but everything seems to point in that direction.

Usually, every six months, a new smartphone series model was launched, and if a new Galaxy Note is not presented in August, then it could be that the Galaxy Note series will be discontinued. Samsung fans are wondering what device will be presented at the event in August.