John B. Goodenough, the Lithium-Ion Battery Inventor, Dies at the Age of 100

John B. Goodenough, the scientist who gained global recognition for his groundbreaking contributions to the development of the lithium-ion battery, passed away on Sunday at the remarkable age of 100, according to UT News. Goodenough was not only an exceptional inventor but also a devoted public servant and a highly sought-after mentor.

Goodenough’s groundbreaking discovery revolutionized the world of technology, ushering in the wireless revolution and placing electronic devices within the grasp of people across the globe. Back in 2019, Goodenough’s significant achievements were finally acknowledged with the Nobel Prize in chemistry, an honor that had long been anticipated by his numerous admirers, particularly as he became the oldest recipient of this esteemed award.

Jay Hartzell, the President of UT Austin, explained as UT News also quotes:

John’s legacy as a brilliant scientist is immeasurable — his discoveries improved the lives of billions of people around the world, He was a leader at the cutting edge of scientific research throughout the many decades of his career, and he never ceased searching for innovative energy-storage solutions. John’s work and commitment to our mission are the ultimate reflection of our aspiration as Longhorns — that what starts here changes the world — and he will be greatly missed among our UT community.

In addition to his groundbreaking work on the development of the lithium-ion battery, John B. Goodenough has made a few other remarkable contributions throughout his career. For instance, we can consider materials science, particularly the area of magnetism and electronic properties of materials. The scientist’s work has advanced the human understanding of various materials and their applications, paving the way for advancements in electronic devices and renewable energy technologies.

John B. Goodenough was not only known for his remarkable intellect. There’s plenty of evidence indicating that he also had a humble demeanor.