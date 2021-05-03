Zenith targets more copper with Sulphide City drilling

Zenith has kicked off drilling targeting higher resource grades at the Sulphide City mineral resource portion of its Develin Creek copper-zinc project.

The first hole in the diamond drilling program, which is designed to assess potential copper-zinc grade “under-call” associated with historical open hole percussion drilling, has already intersected massive copper-zinc and iron sulphides over a 16.5m interval.

Zenith Minerals (ASX:ZNC) adds that besides studying the copper-zinc grade, diamond drilling will also provide material suitable for future metallurgical test work programs.

“This initial drill program at the Develin Creek project kicks off an acceleration of the company’s copper exploration strategy,” executive chairman Peter Bird said.

“Our objective here is to build upon the current JORC compliant resource at Develin Creek during the rest of the 2021 year.”

Bird added the host rock sequence extended for about 50km from the Sulphide City region in the north down to the Wilsons prospect to the south.

“We have been active with both geological mapping and drone magnetic surveying since Christmas to assist with our ongoing drill targeting.

“VMS systems such as that at Develin Creek tend to occur in clusters and we are keen to build upon the current metal inventory we currently have.”

Further activity

The diamond drilling is expected to take three weeks to complete and is part of a larger exploration initiative planned for the Develin Creek copper-zinc project.

Zenith plans to carry out near-resource reverse circulation drilling to test geophysical, geological and geochemical targets.

It intends to carry out airborne aeromagnetic and ground IP geophysical surveys over the ground surrounding the new Snook copper-zinc target prior to RC drill testing.

In addition, the company also plans to do systematic regional geochemical soil sampling as part of the project-wide screening program.

Separately, Zenith will mobilise the diamond drill rig to the Red Mountain gold project on completion of drilling at Develin Creek.

