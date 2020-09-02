Winners Column: Here are the Top 50 ASX small caps for August

In August, there were plenty of good stories for investors to sink their teeth into, with 51 ASX-listed small cap stocks posting gains of 100 per cent or more.
Driven by juggernauts like Tesla and Apple, Wall Street enjoyed an extraordinary run — hitting several new highs and completely erasing its COVID-19 losses in the process.
In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 Index gained a relatively subdued 2.2 per cent over the month. Yet the picture at the small end of the market was quite different.
The ASX Small Ords Index was up 7.5 per cent, while the Emerging Companies Index – which tracks microcap ASX stocks – did even better, rocketing 15.6 per cent.
Like July, our top 50 ASX small caps for August were a mixed bag.
Of course, gold, which easily pushed through the $US2,000/oz mark early in the month, was well represented.
But there were also a bunch of iron ore explorers, plant protein players, fintechs, and even a company spruiking a “disinfecting smart light”.
HERE’S THE TOP 50 SMALL CAPS FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST >>>
Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort.
Pumping Iron
Iron ore prices haven’t missed a beat, continuing to trade above $US100 ($140) a tonne.
Late in the month spot prices were at their highest for seven years, with pure iron ore stock Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) hitting an all-time high of $19.45 a share.
This makes the next crop of aspiring producers look pretty attractive.
Studies show that selective mining of Magnetite Mines’ (ASX:MGT) 4-billion-tonne Razorback iron ore mine in South Australia could significantly boost the economics of the advanced project.
In WA, GWR (ASX:GWR) has secured mining approvals for its Wiluna West direct shipping ore (DSO) iron ore project, while Strike Resources (ASX:SRK) hit a key milestone with the execution of the Native Title agreement for its low cost Paulsens East development.
Meanwhile, Fenix Resources (ASX:FEX) completed a $15.5m cap raise and got the greenlight to mine its high-grade DSO project called Iron Ridge, also in WA.
These four stocks were up 367 per cent, 200 per cent, 146 per cent, and 105 per cent respectively over the month.
Mystery Meat
Plant-based meat represents a $US12.1bn industry. This will only continue to ‘grow’, says regenerative food and agriculture company Wide Open Agriculture (ASX:WOA).
The company is currently working on a lupin plant based protein project with Curtin University in WA and the CSIRO.
Roots (ASX:ROO), meanwhile, has established a plant-based meat department to pursue any opportunities presented in the “lucrative” market.
These stocks surged 166 per cent and 146 per cent respectively over the month.
… And the Rest
Buddy Technologies’ (ASX:BUD) LIFX brand announced the world’s first “disinfecting anti-bacterial smart light”, which it expects will be released to market in Q4.
New WA strategic minerals explorer Suvo (ASX:SUV) had a great first month on the ASX, up 265 per cent.
And Fiji Kava (ASX:FIJ) – which suffered a painful introduction to listed life in December 2018 – has won back the hearts of investors after inking a deal with vitamin giant Blackmores.
The post Winners Column: Here are the Top 50 ASX small caps for August appeared first on Stockhead.
