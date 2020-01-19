William Blair team managing $2.2 billion forms RIA

Thomas Salvino, whose Salvino Wealth Management team managed $2.2 billion at William Blair in Chicago, has gone independent and launched Performance Wealth, a registered investment adviser based in Hinsdale, Illinois.

The nine-person team includes Tom’s father Al, who began his securities career in 1963, Tom’s brother John, and Tom’s daughter, Grace.

Also joining the firm as president and chief compliance officer is Charles Lesser, formerly of Balasa Dinverno Foltz.

Performance Wealth also has offices in Naples, Florida, and San Diego.

