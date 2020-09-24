What is best-in-breed technology?

Janelle Ward surveys the vast technology landscape and maps out the latest ways to create efficiency in RIA firms. Coming to Schwab from TD Ameritrade Institutional, Janelle is a managing director and technology consultant. She shares how the tech support for RIAs rivals the tech support found in other channels.
