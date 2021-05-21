Wells Fargo team managing $468 million joins Raymond James

A four-adviser team managing $468 million at Wells Fargo Advisors in Augusta, Georgia, has joined the employee unit of Raymond James.
Martin Ferrara, James “Bubba” Helton Jr., Justin Preissler and James McGee will operate as the Cypress Wealth Group of Raymond James.
Ferrara, Helton and Preissler all have more than 20 years of experience.
