Wells Fargo team managing $400 million moves to UBS

A father-and-son team managing $400 million at Wells Fargo in San Diego has joined UBS.

Edward Dawson has spent 37 years in the financial services industry, according to his BrokerCheck record, having started at Boettcher & Co. in 1983. He joined Wells Fargo in 2001. His son Kyle was with Wells Fargo for three years.

They were joined in the move by their three associates. The team operates as the Dawson Wealth Management Group.

