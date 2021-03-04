Wells Fargo team managing $225 million moves to Baird

A three-person team managing $225 million in assets at Wells Fargo Advisors in Scottsdale, Arizona, has joined Baird.

The team, operating as the Doche Financial Consulting Group, is headed by Lisa Ladds Doche and includes financial planner Ron Demers and associate Maggie Loe.

Doche started at Dean Witter Reynolds in 1984, according to her BrokerCheck report. In 1990, she joined Wachovia Securities, which was acquired by Wells Fargo in 2008.

