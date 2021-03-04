Home Finance Wells Fargo team managing $225 million moves to Baird
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: March 4, 2021

Wells Fargo team managing $225 million moves to Baird

Category: Finance

A three-person team managing $225 million in assets at Wells Fargo Advisors in Scottsdale, Arizona, has joined Baird.

The team, operating as the Doche Financial Consulting Group, is headed by Lisa Ladds Doche and includes financial planner Ron Demers and associate Maggie Loe.

Doche started at Dean Witter Reynolds in 1984, according to her BrokerCheck report. In 1990, she joined Wachovia Securities, which was acquired by Wells Fargo in 2008.

[More: Now that Wells Fargo has a plan, what’s in it for advisers?]

Investors increasingly want to know the impact bonds have on the world

The post Wells Fargo team managing $225 million moves to Baird appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Betterment acquires Wealthsimple’s US accounts

Dimerix chief Nina Webster on the potential multi-billion dollar market for DXB’s FSGS kidney treatment

How FFG became a leading tech venture firm that posted 10x returns over the last 12 months

Thomson acquires Texas-sized silver ‘jigsaw piece’ near QLD border

Okapi is priming for gold drilling at the Enmore project

These 2 ASX seafood stocks have more than doubled in 12 months despite COVID-19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *