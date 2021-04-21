Wells Fargo FiNet adviser managing $400 million joins LPL

Evan Lereah, whose Red Bank, New Jersey-based Lereah Financial Group manages $400 million, has switched affiliation from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network to LPL Financial.
Lereah’s father started the practice more than 40 years ago and retired three years ago.
