Evan Lereah, whose Red Bank, New Jersey-based Lereah Financial Group manages $400 million, has switched affiliation from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network to LPL Financial.

Lereah’s father started the practice more than 40 years ago and retired three years ago.

[More: Wells Fargo adviser head count slips 8% year over year]

What clients want to know about ESG



The post Wells Fargo FiNet adviser managing $400 million joins LPL appeared first on InvestmentNews.