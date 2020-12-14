Wells Fargo duo managing $215 million goes indie with LPL

Lynn Daughtry and Kyle Conger, who managed $215 million at Wells Fargo Advisors, have gone indie and affiliated with LPL Financial.
The two advisers have formed White Oak Investment Management in Thomasville, Georgia. The firm will use LPL’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment adviser platforms.
