Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: December 14, 2020

Category: Finance

Lynn Daughtry and Kyle Conger, who managed $215 million at Wells Fargo Advisors, have gone indie and affiliated with LPL Financial.

The two advisers have formed White Oak Investment Management in Thomasville, Georgia. The firm will use LPL’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment adviser platforms.

[More: LPL to pay top dollar for employee reps and advisers]

The post Wells Fargo duo managing $215 million goes indie with LPL appeared first on InvestmentNews.

