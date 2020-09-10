Wells Fargo adviser managing $500 million goes indie with LPL

Anthony “Tony” Frigoletto, whose team managed $500 million at Wells Fargo Advisors in Red Bank, New Jersey, has formed River’s Edge Wealth Partners, a hybrid advisory firm.

The firm will use the broker-dealer and registered investment advisory platforms of LPL Financial through LPL Strategic Wealth Services, a new unit that supports breakaway brokers with transition, operations and marketing assistance.

The River’s Edge team consists of Frigoletto, his wife and director of planning Nicole Adler-Frigoletto, adviser Jayeeta Choudhury and three support personnel.

