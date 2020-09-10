Home Finance Wells Fargo adviser managing $500 million goes indie with LPL
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: September 10, 2020

Wells Fargo adviser managing $500 million goes indie with LPL

Category: Finance

Anthony “Tony” Frigoletto, whose team managed $500 million at Wells Fargo Advisors in Red Bank, New Jersey, has formed River’s Edge Wealth Partners, a hybrid advisory firm.

The firm will use the broker-dealer and registered investment advisory platforms of LPL Financial through LPL Strategic Wealth Services, a new unit that supports breakaway brokers with transition, operations and marketing assistance.

The River’s Edge team consists of Frigoletto, his wife and director of planning Nicole Adler-Frigoletto, adviser Jayeeta Choudhury and three support personnel.

[More: Meet LPL’s latest adviser tech tool — Meeting Manager]

The post Wells Fargo adviser managing $500 million goes indie with LPL appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Q&A: WealthConductor CEO Sheryl O’Connor

Australia’s first ever eSports ETF has just joined the ASX

Thor snaps up high grade US uranium-vanadium projects

ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Stocks are up and the claws are out

Oakdale raises cash at 31pc premium; Kingsgate gets green light to sell gold ‘sludge’

Hybrid wholesaling coming for the 401(k) market

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *