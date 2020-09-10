Anthony “Tony” Frigoletto, whose team managed $500 million at Wells Fargo Advisors in Red Bank, New Jersey, has formed River’s Edge Wealth Partners, a hybrid advisory firm.
The firm will use the broker-dealer and registered investment advisory platforms of LPL Financial through LPL Strategic Wealth Services, a new unit that supports breakaway brokers with transition, operations and marketing assistance.
The River’s Edge team consists of Frigoletto, his wife and director of planning Nicole Adler-Frigoletto, adviser Jayeeta Choudhury and three support personnel.
[More: Meet LPL’s latest adviser tech tool — Meeting Manager]
The post Wells Fargo adviser managing $500 million goes indie with LPL appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.