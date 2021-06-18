Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Who’s taking over the skies?

Forget about EVs with wheels, we may as well go straight to flying cars.

In what would be the world’s first racing series for manned flying electric cars, Airspeeder will be unveiling its EXA-series flying vehicle this year.

Back on soil, the ASX wasn’t exactly flying during the week.

The index finished the week just 1 per cent higher, led by the Tech sector.

ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

Code Company Price ReturnWRoll% MktCap$ ISD Isentia Group Ltd 0.165 143 $ 33,000,000.17 FTZ Fertoz Ltd 0.15 114 $ 20,252,395.79 CYQ Cycliq Group Ltd 0.002 100 $ 12,900,678.35 TRM Truscott Mining Corp 0.041 64 $ 5,888,486.39 BIR BIR Financial Ltd 0.045 55 $ 4,550,020.72 GBE Globe Metals &Mining 0.17 55 $ 81,536,415.28 PBX Pacific Bauxite Ltd 0.003 50 $ 1,189,842.10 PAB Patrys Limited 0.044 42 $ 72,682,804.60 DOR Doriemus PLC 0.24 41 $ 17,757,331.73 VBS Vectus Biosystems 1.23 35 $ 37,986,472.80 NTL New Talisman Gold 0.004 33 $ 11,168,901.45 ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.002 33 $ 18,580,495.12 AQC Auspaccoal Ltd 0.2 33 $ 10,096,962.00 8IH 8I Holdings Ltd 0.26 33 $ 90,439,772.75 LHM Land Homes Grp Ltd 0.012 33 $ 12,592,671.44 TLX Telix Pharmaceutical 6.09 33 $ 1,615,083,361.92 8VI 8Vi Holdings Limited 5.33 33 $ 225,855,669.26 SRJ SRJ Technologies 0.275 31 $ 19,979,773.20 AWN AWN Holdings Limited 1.07 27 $ 31,680,160.00 CGO CPT Global Limited 0.57 27 $ 22,680,999.53 SES Secos Group Ltd 0.285 27 $ 152,732,030.67 CLU Cluey Ltd 1.11 26 $ 83,368,306.06 ZEU Zeus Resources Ltd 0.073 26 $ 12,790,650.00 YPB YPB Group Ltd 0.0025 25 $ 9,983,641.04 VIC Victory Mines Ltd 0.0025 25 $ 13,920,631.93 VMG VDM Group Limited 0.0025 25 $ 17,319,152.38 BUB Bubs Aust Ltd 0.47 24 $ 229,790,842.50 WTL Wt Financial Grp Ltd 0.074 23 $ 12,370,720.60 BML Boab Metals Ltd 0.45 23 $ 61,684,337.43 MME Moneyme Limited 1.935 22 $ 330,022,001.93 PVW PVW Res Ltd 0.165 22 $ 11,130,192.98 SWM Seven West Media Ltd 0.5 22 $ 761,327,012.16 BFC Beston Global Ltd 0.1275 21 $ 105,334,301.00 COD Coda Minerals Ltd 1.385 21 $ 96,539,656.36

Isentia (ASX:ISD) +143% Fertoz (ASX:FTZ) +114%

The share prices of both companies have more than doubled over the week after some positive announcements.

Media monitoring firm Insentia received a bid from London-listed PR software stock Access Intelligence that is at a 157 per cent premium to its last closing price on Tuesday.

Access Intelligence has not only successfully wooed the board, it’s also got substantial holder Spheria Asset Management on-board to sell its 19.85 per cent stake.

In a statement to shareholders, Insentia’s board credited the attractive premium, the certainty of value as well as the synergies from the companies in light of industry conditions.

Phosphate exploration company Fertoz meanwhile, has reported postive results from its two-year field report monitoring the beneficial effects of combining organic rock phosphate and potash fertilizer by Fertoz distributor, Soil Works.

The positive results have sparked a steady stream of orders from new and repeat Fertoz customers.

Patrys (ASX:PAB) +44%

The brain cancer company reported that new preclinical data for its deoxymab antibody, PAT-DX1, has been published in a leading, peer-reviewed journal The Journal of Clinical Investigation—Insight.

The data, which was obtained from studies conducted in three different animal models, demonstrated the ability of Patrys’ PAT-DX1 antibody to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB), and significantly inhibit the growth of both primary and secondary cancers in the brain.

Vectus Biosystems (ASX:VBS) +35%

The fibrosis and high blood pressure specialist has received an approval to conduct a phase 1 human trial in Australia for VB0004.

The trial will study the safety and tolerability of single and repeat doses of VB0004 administered orally to healthy volunteers; and to patients with mild to moderate hypertension with low cardiovascular risk.

ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

Code Company Price % 1 Week MktCap$ AKN Auking Mining Ltd 0.14 -65 $ 7,737,280.48 TOM Tomizone Limited 0.002 -33 $ 850,401.35 MR1 Montem Resources 0.07 -30 $ 17,286,888.17 GLH Global Health Ltd 0.56 -29 $ 23,653,762.72 REY REY Resources Ltd 0.195 -28 $ 41,325,870.11 VAR Variscan Mines Ltd 0.094 -28 $ 20,020,310.26 PNM Pacific Nickel Mines 0.036 -27 $ 7,736,221.30 MAN Mandrake Res Ltd 0.1775 -26 $ 68,121,461.46 BDM Burgundy D Mines Ltd 0.22 -25 $ 62,848,555.47 CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 -25 $ 30,165,948.27 OAK Oakridge 0.0015 -25 $ 4,783,939.38 OVT Ovato Limited 0.003 -25 $ 42,744,842.88 PCH Property Connect 0.0015 -25 $ 1,028,795.21 PCL Pancontinental Oil 0.0015 -25 $ 9,010,073.23 ADV Ardiden Ltd 0.0075 -25 $ 15,045,479.51 EAX Energy Action Ltd 0.27 -25 $ 7,017,036.00 GMR Golden Rim Resources 0.008 -24 $ 24,033,147.11 GNM Great Northern 0.013 -24 $ 15,717,662.69 SRZ Stellar Resources 0.025 -22 $ 22,378,094.96 RSH Respiri Limited 0.062 -22 $ 50,598,855.30 SHH Shree Minerals Ltd 0.011 -21 $ 12,758,842.70 ACW Actinogen Medical 0.13 -21 $ 224,175,403.85 KMT Kopore Metals Ltd 0.026 -21 $ 15,489,333.60 HMI Hiremii 0.1 -20 $ 5,324,935.15 M24 Mamba Exploration 0.2 -20 $ 7,770,000.00 IEC Intra Energy Corp 0.008 -20 $ 3,181,792.24 XTC Xantippe Res Ltd 0.002 -20 $ 8,149,128.80 CEL Challenger Exp Ltd 0.225 -20 $ 166,383,471.66 ELT Elementos Limited 0.017 -19 $ 69,439,708.69 RMI Resource Mining Corp 0.013 -19 $ 4,236,623.07 DM1 Desert Metals 0.585 -18 $ 21,700,000.00 LSR Lodestar Minerals 0.009 -18 $ 11,618,436.13 HWH Houston We Have Ltd 0.1025 -18 $ 37,900,771.30 LBY Laybuy Group Holding 0.505 -18 $ 123,453,425.14





