Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Who’s running loose in New Jersey this week?

Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: August 14, 2020

It wasn’t all too long ago that we had emus being banned from a pub in outback Queensland.

Well it turns out that the world’s second largest bird has a penchant for running wild and free, this time halfway across the world in the US state of New Jersey.

Residents in Paterson were understandably a little surprised and amused to see the giant flightless bird wandering in their neighbourhood.

Animal control officers were called and the emu captured and taken to a shelter.

While you are pondering just how the emu got to New Jersey in the first place, here are this week’s biggest small cap movers.

 

ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

Stone Resources (ASX:SHK) +175%

Stone Resources led the chart this week after agreeing to sell its Ben Hur project to Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) for $10m as part of its recapitalisation plan.

This will enable the company to pay back major shareholder Stone HK $6m in relation to the proposed share buyback and debt cancellation.

Recapitalisation will allow Stone to advance its Brightstar gold project.

Magnetite Mines (ASX:MGT) +166.67%

Shares in the company rose on no news, though the price rally and increased trading volumes prompted the ASX to issue the company with a “please explain”.

But the company said it was not aware of any information that it had announced that could explain the recent trading.

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for August 7 – August 14 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

CODE NAME RETURN % PRICE THIS FRIDAY [INTRADAY] MARKET CAP
SHK STONE RESOURCES AUSTRALIA LT 175.00 0.011 9.20M
MGT MAGNETITE MINES LTD 166.67 0.008 18.09M
CE1 CALIMA ENERGY LTD 80.00 0.009 19.51M
FIJ FIJI KAVA LTD 70.73 0.125 13.87M
PKO PEAKO LTD 70.59 0.029 3.74M
DCL DOMACOM LTD 66.67 0.050 12.25M
EVE EVE INVESTMENTS LTD 66.67 0.009 37.26M
ID8 IDENTITII LTD 55.56 0.130 15.27M
WOA WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LTD 50.89 0.860 69.64M
QFY QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS 50.00 0.002 3.01M
IKW IKWEZI MINING LTD 50.00 0.003 12.20M
KEY KEY PETROLEUM LTD 50.00 0.006 11.81M
VML VITAL METALS LTD 50.00 0.018 38.57M
PRM PROMINENCE ENERGY LTD 50.00 0.008 2.17M
CL1 CLASS LTD 49.08 1.985 247.97M
NGI NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS 48.46 1.780 312.95M
EXR ELIXIR ENERGY LTD 46.34 0.120 82.72M
VN8 VONEX LTD 45.45 0.140 29.72M
HSC HSC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD 44.44 0.014 21.78M
EMD EMERALD CLINICS 41.86 0.083 11.22M
CPH CRESO PHARMA LTD 40.62 0.045 16.49M
DLC DELECTA LTD 40.00 0.007 5.57M
TMG TRIGG MINING LTD 39.53 0.120 6.96M
NZS NEW ZEALAND COASTAL SEAFOODS 39.47 0.058 38.60M
KNO KNOSYS LTD 39.44 0.099 14.73M
HFR HIGHFIELD RESOURCES LTD 38.46 0.540 177.94M
WNB WELLNESS AND BEAUTY SOLUTION 38.46 0.008 11.89M
IBX IMAGION BIOSYSTEMS LTD 36.21 0.078 69.04M
XF1 XREF LTD 35.71 0.190 34.34M
VOR VORTIV LTD 34.04 0.305 43.93M
MOZ MOSAIC BRANDS LTD 33.96 0.710 68.74M

 

ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

Flamingo AI (ASX:FGO) -50%

Flamingo AI was the biggest loser this week on no news.

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for August 7 – August 14 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

CODE NAME RETURN % PRICE THIS FRIDAY [INTRADAY] MARKET CAP
TTM TITAN MINERALS LTD -20.59 0.140 138.18M
IGL IVE GROUP LTD -21.05 0.595 88.92M
S66 STAR COMBO PHARMA LTD -21.43 0.330 44.75M
RMI RESOURCE MINING CORP LTD -21.43 0.011 3.26M
VIP VIP GLOVES LTD -21.62 0.150 108.12M
SVA SIMAVITA LTD-CDI -21.74 0.018 20.77M
DCX DISCOVEX RESOURCES LTD -22.22 0.007 8.37M
LPD LEPIDICO LTD -22.22 0.007 36.30M
SER STRATEGIC ENERGY RESOURCES -22.22 0.007 11.20M
S2R S2 RESOURCES LTD -22.22 0.105 32.54M
LSA LACHLAN STAR LTD -23.08 0.010 8.54M
FRM FARM PRIDE FOODS LTD -23.33 0.230 12.69M
CHZ CHESSER RESOURCES LTD -23.40 0.185 64.36M
BIR BIR FINANCIAL LTD -25.00 0.012 975.00k
VMG VDM GROUP LTD -25.00 0.002 10.39M
RMP RED EMPEROR RESOURCES NL -25.00 0.008 4.73M
MSR MANAS RESOUCES LTD -25.00 0.004 11.89M
NAE NEW AGE EXPLORATION LTD -30.77 0.009 8.00M
PPY PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA LTD -30.77 0.009 2.69M
CLZ CLASSIC MINERALS LTD -33.33 0.002 24.75M
CFE CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LTD -33.33 0.002 3.47M
MLS METALS AUSTRALIA LTD -33.33 0.003 6.41M
ARO ASTRO RESOURCES NL -33.33 0.002 2.54M
CCE CARNEGIE CLEAN ENERGY LTD -33.33 0.001 11.14M
AJL AJ LUCAS GROUP LTD -35.14 0.027 28.71M
RNX RENEGADE EXPLORATION LTD -37.50 0.005 3.56M
APG AUSTPAC RESOURCES NL -50.00 0.001 2.91M
FGO FLAMINGO AI LTD -50.00 0.001 1.12M


