Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Who’s running loose in New Jersey this week?

It wasn’t all too long ago that we had emus being banned from a pub in outback Queensland.
Well it turns out that the world’s second largest bird has a penchant for running wild and free, this time halfway across the world in the US state of New Jersey.
Residents in Paterson were understandably a little surprised and amused to see the giant flightless bird wandering in their neighbourhood.
Animal control officers were called and the emu captured and taken to a shelter.
While you are pondering just how the emu got to New Jersey in the first place, here are this week’s biggest small cap movers.
ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS
Stone Resources (ASX:SHK) +175%
Stone Resources led the chart this week after agreeing to sell its Ben Hur project to Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) for $10m as part of its recapitalisation plan.
This will enable the company to pay back major shareholder Stone HK $6m in relation to the proposed share buyback and debt cancellation.
Recapitalisation will allow Stone to advance its Brightstar gold project.
Magnetite Mines (ASX:MGT) +166.67%
Shares in the company rose on no news, though the price rally and increased trading volumes prompted the ASX to issue the company with a “please explain”.
But the company said it was not aware of any information that it had announced that could explain the recent trading.
Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for August 7 – August 14 [intraday]:
Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:
| CODE
| NAME
| RETURN %
| PRICE THIS FRIDAY [INTRADAY]
| MARKET CAP
| SHK
| STONE RESOURCES AUSTRALIA LT
| 175.00
| 0.011
| 9.20M
| MGT
| MAGNETITE MINES LTD
| 166.67
| 0.008
| 18.09M
| CE1
| CALIMA ENERGY LTD
| 80.00
| 0.009
| 19.51M
| FIJ
| FIJI KAVA LTD
| 70.73
| 0.125
| 13.87M
| PKO
| PEAKO LTD
| 70.59
| 0.029
| 3.74M
| DCL
| DOMACOM LTD
| 66.67
| 0.050
| 12.25M
| EVE
| EVE INVESTMENTS LTD
| 66.67
| 0.009
| 37.26M
| ID8
| IDENTITII LTD
| 55.56
| 0.130
| 15.27M
| WOA
| WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LTD
| 50.89
| 0.860
| 69.64M
| QFY
| QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS
| 50.00
| 0.002
| 3.01M
| IKW
| IKWEZI MINING LTD
| 50.00
| 0.003
| 12.20M
| KEY
| KEY PETROLEUM LTD
| 50.00
| 0.006
| 11.81M
| VML
| VITAL METALS LTD
| 50.00
| 0.018
| 38.57M
| PRM
| PROMINENCE ENERGY LTD
| 50.00
| 0.008
| 2.17M
| CL1
| CLASS LTD
| 49.08
| 1.985
| 247.97M
| NGI
| NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS
| 48.46
| 1.780
| 312.95M
| EXR
| ELIXIR ENERGY LTD
| 46.34
| 0.120
| 82.72M
| VN8
| VONEX LTD
| 45.45
| 0.140
| 29.72M
| HSC
| HSC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
| 44.44
| 0.014
| 21.78M
| EMD
| EMERALD CLINICS
| 41.86
| 0.083
| 11.22M
| CPH
| CRESO PHARMA LTD
| 40.62
| 0.045
| 16.49M
| DLC
| DELECTA LTD
| 40.00
| 0.007
| 5.57M
| TMG
| TRIGG MINING LTD
| 39.53
| 0.120
| 6.96M
| NZS
| NEW ZEALAND COASTAL SEAFOODS
| 39.47
| 0.058
| 38.60M
| KNO
| KNOSYS LTD
| 39.44
| 0.099
| 14.73M
| HFR
| HIGHFIELD RESOURCES LTD
| 38.46
| 0.540
| 177.94M
| WNB
| WELLNESS AND BEAUTY SOLUTION
| 38.46
| 0.008
| 11.89M
| IBX
| IMAGION BIOSYSTEMS LTD
| 36.21
| 0.078
| 69.04M
| XF1
| XREF LTD
| 35.71
| 0.190
| 34.34M
| VOR
| VORTIV LTD
| 34.04
| 0.305
| 43.93M
| MOZ
| MOSAIC BRANDS LTD
| 33.96
| 0.710
| 68.74M
ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS
Flamingo AI (ASX:FGO) -50%
Flamingo AI was the biggest loser this week on no news.
Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for August 7 – August 14 [intraday]:
Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:
| CODE
| NAME
| RETURN %
| PRICE THIS FRIDAY [INTRADAY]
| MARKET CAP
| TTM
| TITAN MINERALS LTD
| -20.59
| 0.140
| 138.18M
| IGL
| IVE GROUP LTD
| -21.05
| 0.595
| 88.92M
| S66
| STAR COMBO PHARMA LTD
| -21.43
| 0.330
| 44.75M
| RMI
| RESOURCE MINING CORP LTD
| -21.43
| 0.011
| 3.26M
| VIP
| VIP GLOVES LTD
| -21.62
| 0.150
| 108.12M
| SVA
| SIMAVITA LTD-CDI
| -21.74
| 0.018
| 20.77M
| DCX
| DISCOVEX RESOURCES LTD
| -22.22
| 0.007
| 8.37M
| LPD
| LEPIDICO LTD
| -22.22
| 0.007
| 36.30M
| SER
| STRATEGIC ENERGY RESOURCES
| -22.22
| 0.007
| 11.20M
| S2R
| S2 RESOURCES LTD
| -22.22
| 0.105
| 32.54M
| LSA
| LACHLAN STAR LTD
| -23.08
| 0.010
| 8.54M
| FRM
| FARM PRIDE FOODS LTD
| -23.33
| 0.230
| 12.69M
| CHZ
| CHESSER RESOURCES LTD
| -23.40
| 0.185
| 64.36M
| BIR
| BIR FINANCIAL LTD
| -25.00
| 0.012
| 975.00k
| VMG
| VDM GROUP LTD
| -25.00
| 0.002
| 10.39M
| RMP
| RED EMPEROR RESOURCES NL
| -25.00
| 0.008
| 4.73M
| MSR
| MANAS RESOUCES LTD
| -25.00
| 0.004
| 11.89M
| NAE
| NEW AGE EXPLORATION LTD
| -30.77
| 0.009
| 8.00M
| PPY
| PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA LTD
| -30.77
| 0.009
| 2.69M
| CLZ
| CLASSIC MINERALS LTD
| -33.33
| 0.002
| 24.75M
| CFE
| CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LTD
| -33.33
| 0.002
| 3.47M
| MLS
| METALS AUSTRALIA LTD
| -33.33
| 0.003
| 6.41M
| ARO
| ASTRO RESOURCES NL
| -33.33
| 0.002
| 2.54M
| CCE
| CARNEGIE CLEAN ENERGY LTD
| -33.33
| 0.001
| 11.14M
| AJL
| AJ LUCAS GROUP LTD
| -35.14
| 0.027
| 28.71M
| RNX
| RENEGADE EXPLORATION LTD
| -37.50
| 0.005
| 3.56M
| APG
| AUSTPAC RESOURCES NL
| -50.00
| 0.001
| 2.91M
| FGO
| FLAMINGO AI LTD
| -50.00
| 0.001
| 1.12M
