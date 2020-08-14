Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Who’s running loose in New Jersey this week?

It wasn’t all too long ago that we had emus being banned from a pub in outback Queensland.

Well it turns out that the world’s second largest bird has a penchant for running wild and free, this time halfway across the world in the US state of New Jersey.

Residents in Paterson were understandably a little surprised and amused to see the giant flightless bird wandering in their neighbourhood.

Animal control officers were called and the emu captured and taken to a shelter.

While you are pondering just how the emu got to New Jersey in the first place, here are this week’s biggest small cap movers.

ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

Stone Resources (ASX:SHK) +175%

Stone Resources led the chart this week after agreeing to sell its Ben Hur project to Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) for $10m as part of its recapitalisation plan.

This will enable the company to pay back major shareholder Stone HK $6m in relation to the proposed share buyback and debt cancellation.

Recapitalisation will allow Stone to advance its Brightstar gold project.

Magnetite Mines (ASX:MGT) +166.67%

Shares in the company rose on no news, though the price rally and increased trading volumes prompted the ASX to issue the company with a “please explain”.

But the company said it was not aware of any information that it had announced that could explain the recent trading.

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for August 7 – August 14 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

CODE NAME RETURN % PRICE THIS FRIDAY [INTRADAY] MARKET CAP SHK STONE RESOURCES AUSTRALIA LT 175.00 0.011 9.20M MGT MAGNETITE MINES LTD 166.67 0.008 18.09M CE1 CALIMA ENERGY LTD 80.00 0.009 19.51M FIJ FIJI KAVA LTD 70.73 0.125 13.87M PKO PEAKO LTD 70.59 0.029 3.74M DCL DOMACOM LTD 66.67 0.050 12.25M EVE EVE INVESTMENTS LTD 66.67 0.009 37.26M ID8 IDENTITII LTD 55.56 0.130 15.27M WOA WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LTD 50.89 0.860 69.64M QFY QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS 50.00 0.002 3.01M IKW IKWEZI MINING LTD 50.00 0.003 12.20M KEY KEY PETROLEUM LTD 50.00 0.006 11.81M VML VITAL METALS LTD 50.00 0.018 38.57M PRM PROMINENCE ENERGY LTD 50.00 0.008 2.17M CL1 CLASS LTD 49.08 1.985 247.97M NGI NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS 48.46 1.780 312.95M EXR ELIXIR ENERGY LTD 46.34 0.120 82.72M VN8 VONEX LTD 45.45 0.140 29.72M HSC HSC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD 44.44 0.014 21.78M EMD EMERALD CLINICS 41.86 0.083 11.22M CPH CRESO PHARMA LTD 40.62 0.045 16.49M DLC DELECTA LTD 40.00 0.007 5.57M TMG TRIGG MINING LTD 39.53 0.120 6.96M NZS NEW ZEALAND COASTAL SEAFOODS 39.47 0.058 38.60M KNO KNOSYS LTD 39.44 0.099 14.73M HFR HIGHFIELD RESOURCES LTD 38.46 0.540 177.94M WNB WELLNESS AND BEAUTY SOLUTION 38.46 0.008 11.89M IBX IMAGION BIOSYSTEMS LTD 36.21 0.078 69.04M XF1 XREF LTD 35.71 0.190 34.34M VOR VORTIV LTD 34.04 0.305 43.93M MOZ MOSAIC BRANDS LTD 33.96 0.710 68.74M

ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

Flamingo AI (ASX:FGO) -50%

Flamingo AI was the biggest loser this week on no news.

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for August 7 – August 14 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

CODE NAME RETURN % PRICE THIS FRIDAY [INTRADAY] MARKET CAP TTM TITAN MINERALS LTD -20.59 0.140 138.18M IGL IVE GROUP LTD -21.05 0.595 88.92M S66 STAR COMBO PHARMA LTD -21.43 0.330 44.75M RMI RESOURCE MINING CORP LTD -21.43 0.011 3.26M VIP VIP GLOVES LTD -21.62 0.150 108.12M SVA SIMAVITA LTD-CDI -21.74 0.018 20.77M DCX DISCOVEX RESOURCES LTD -22.22 0.007 8.37M LPD LEPIDICO LTD -22.22 0.007 36.30M SER STRATEGIC ENERGY RESOURCES -22.22 0.007 11.20M S2R S2 RESOURCES LTD -22.22 0.105 32.54M LSA LACHLAN STAR LTD -23.08 0.010 8.54M FRM FARM PRIDE FOODS LTD -23.33 0.230 12.69M CHZ CHESSER RESOURCES LTD -23.40 0.185 64.36M BIR BIR FINANCIAL LTD -25.00 0.012 975.00k VMG VDM GROUP LTD -25.00 0.002 10.39M RMP RED EMPEROR RESOURCES NL -25.00 0.008 4.73M MSR MANAS RESOUCES LTD -25.00 0.004 11.89M NAE NEW AGE EXPLORATION LTD -30.77 0.009 8.00M PPY PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA LTD -30.77 0.009 2.69M CLZ CLASSIC MINERALS LTD -33.33 0.002 24.75M CFE CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LTD -33.33 0.002 3.47M MLS METALS AUSTRALIA LTD -33.33 0.003 6.41M ARO ASTRO RESOURCES NL -33.33 0.002 2.54M CCE CARNEGIE CLEAN ENERGY LTD -33.33 0.001 11.14M AJL AJ LUCAS GROUP LTD -35.14 0.027 28.71M RNX RENEGADE EXPLORATION LTD -37.50 0.005 3.56M APG AUSTPAC RESOURCES NL -50.00 0.001 2.91M FGO FLAMINGO AI LTD -50.00 0.001 1.12M





The post Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Who’s running loose in New Jersey this week? appeared first on Stockhead.