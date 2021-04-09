Weekly ASX Small Cap Wrap: Who’s passed the test this week?

It was another week of new victors – companies and investors on the ASX – as well as a week for some that are newly vanquished.

But first, here’s a test that is hardly unique but has a substantial reward. Apartment developer Alland is offering a $500,000 apartment in Parramatta to the person who passes two major tests.

Firs you have to guess how many toy bricks go into a replica of the tower. And if you guess correctly you win the chance to attend a display centre to select the correct key from a barrel of 250. Collect it and the one bedroom flat (and a $20,000 appliances package) will be yours.

The competition will be launched at the Parramatta Eels’ home game against St George Illawarra this weekend and you can find a model tower inside Bankwest Stadiums at all games going forward.

ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

Oilex (ASX:OEX) +100%

Another week, another oil microcap leading the list.

Oilex surged on Tuesday after it announced that the US$2.2 million purchase of GSPC’s 55 per cent participating interest in the Cambay PSC in India was approved.

Following the approval, Oilex now has a 100 per cent participating interest in the project.

Silver City Minerals (ASX:SCI) +78%

Who said there was no life left in the gold sector? This company revealed on Wednesday it is buying 80 per cent of the ‘Austin’ gold project.

This is next to Musgrave Minerals’ (ASX:MGV) Cue gold project and its high grade +600,000oz Break of Day deposit which has seen shares fly over 200 per cent in 12 months off the back of exploration results.

Antipa Minerals (ASX:AZY) +68%

Antipa was another goldie to surge off the back of drilling results.

Its latest intercepts at its Minyari project in WA included 5.35m at 12.35 g/t gold and 0.06% copper from 311.65m.

The best part was that it came from outside its existing resources at the Minyari Dome Project.

The company is “particularly excited” given the similarities between Minyari and Newcrest’s (ASX:NCM) monstrous +3.4moz gold, +160,000t copper Havieron JV with Greatland Gold.

Imugene (ASX:IMU) +46%

This biotech has been on the run after an update on its Phase 1 clinical trial against its candidate cancer vaccine.

It reported that several patients’ tumours had stabilised or even entirely disappeared.

A cohort review committee allowed the trial to proceed into its highest dosing cohort after finding no adverse affects.

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for April 6-9 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Company Price ReturnWRoll% MktCap$ OEX Oilex Ltd 0.006 100 $ 30,949,932.17 SCI Silver City Minerals 0.032 78 $ 13,646,087.08 MSI Multistack Internat. 0.053 71 $ 4,604,460.88 OXX Octanex Ltd 0.029 71 $ 7,041,891.36 AZY Antipa Minerals Ltd 0.047 68 $ 110,045,787.19 OEL Otto Energy Limited 0.014 56 $ 81,515,166.14 ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.0015 50 $ 10,786,996.75 PBX Pacific Bauxite Ltd 0.003 50 $ 1,189,842.10 MLS Metals Australia 0.003 50 $ 10,477,258.94 IMU Imugene Limited 0.175 46 $ 762,507,925.60 ENX Enegex Limited 0.15 43 $ 21,556,326.45 CPN Caspin Resources 0.91 40 $ 49,859,695.26 SBR Sabre Resources 0.007 40 $ 11,781,445.54 AZI Alta Zinc Ltd 0.007 40 $ 34,725,593.41 WOO Wooboard Tech Ltd 0.007 40 $ 26,288,472.53 RTR Rumble Res Limited 0.145 38 $ 74,507,164.06 JRL Jindalee Resources 2.35 36 $ 94,399,297.44 GO2 Thego2People 0.05 35 $ 7,763,345.70 TNK Think Childcare 3.09 34 $ 188,172,193.44 CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.002 33 $ 17,557,191.35 VMG VDM Group Limited 0.004 33 $ 20,782,982.86 JAY Jayride Group 0.24 33 $ 29,460,557.76 PVE Po Valley Energy Ltd 0.04 33 $ 25,891,444.12 RPM RPM Automotive Group 0.4 33 $ 47,221,112.01 FSG Field Solu Hldgs Ltd 0.125 32 $ 62,530,021.00 EMD Emyria Limited 0.23 31 $ 26,338,819.50 LCL Los Cerros Limited 0.19 31 $ 87,167,754.25 MRD Mount Ridley Mines 0.0065 30 $ 29,569,019.40 HMD Heramed Limited 0.13 30 $ 23,753,667.02 WWG Wisewaygroupltd 0.42 29 $ 55,370,226.07 SE1 Sensera Ltd 0.086 28 $ 25,230,457.67 FFG Fatfish Group 0.13 28 $ 112,662,026.40 TOE Toro Energy Limited 0.024 26 $ 70,892,734.06 PTR Petratherm Ltd 0.17 26 $ 26,520,231.22





ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

88 Energy (ASX:88E) -63%

In this edition the Alaska-focused oil play is on the other side of the ledger.

Shares crashed at the start of this week after it revealed several setbacks including an equipment failure and wellbore condition issues.

Greenland Minerals (ASX:GGG) – 44%

This company has a rare earths project in Greenland which it has operated since 2007.

Shareholders woke on Thursday morning to the outcome of the Greenland election in which an anti-mining party won the largest number of votes.

Shares crashed in the first few minutes of trade before being halted pending a company update on the future of its project.

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for April 6-9 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Company Price ReturnWRoll% MktCap$ 88E 88 Energy Ltd 0.027 -63 $ 375,662,712.93 SGC Sacgasco Ltd 0.032 -60 $ 15,266,966.62 XST Xstate Resources 0.0055 -58 $ 13,447,937.58 GGG Greenland Minerals 0.105 -42 $ 119,398,158.79 TOM Tomizone Limited 0.002 -33 $ 850,401.35 BBX BBX Minerals Ltd 0.185 -26 $ 82,471,563.21 PCH Property Connect 0.0015 -25 $ 1,028,795.21 UUL Ultima Utd Ltd 0.68 -24 $ 32,441,609.61 CXM Centrex Metals 0.052 -20 $ 20,179,504.95 SHE Stonehorse Energy Lt 0.029 -19 $ 14,851,378.83 BPH BPH Energy Ltd 0.081 -19 $ 58,512,906.23 ARC Aust Rural Cap Ltd 0.215 -19 $ 3,200,957.84 RTE Retech Tech Co., Ltd 0.24 -19 $ 55,899,031.92 HNG HGL Limited 0.2 -18 $ 26,522,791.40 ROG Red Sky Energy. 0.0012 -18 $ 59,818,488.56 SKF Skyfii Ltd 0.165 -18 $ 56,876,926.33 BNO Bionomics Limited 0.195 -17 $ 197,291,872.80 AJY Asaplus Resources 0.1 -17 $ 13,600,000.00 GGX Gas2Grid Limited 0.005 -17 $ 10,007,755.20 PCL Pancontinental Oil 0.0025 -17 $ 15,016,788.71 TSL Titanium Sands Ltd 0.027 -16 $ 33,748,512.79 AAP Australian Agri Ltd 0.017 -15 $ 5,180,185.06 CNJ Conico Ltd 0.03 -14 $ 29,954,835.43 DLC Delecta Limited 0.006 -14 $ 6,051,727.23 FNX Finexia Financialgrp 0.08 -14 $ 12,286,921.36 BCT Bluechiip Limited 0.031 -14 $ 20,327,937.07 RAS Ragusa Minerals Ltd 0.077 -13 $ 8,892,277.55 SHG Singular Health 0.5 -13 $ 28,920,375.00 RGI Roto-Gro Intl Ltd 0.047 -13 $ 13,106,031.57 VAR Variscan Mines Ltd 0.027 -13 $ 5,963,496.67 AKO Akora Resources 0.44 -13 $ 22,524,304.00 HXL Hexima 0.17 -13 $ 21,065,171.58





