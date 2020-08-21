Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Who wants to hold a pool party this week?

People still living under COVID-19 restrictions have been expressing their jealousy at Wuhan’s return to normal that was provoked by a massive pool party held last weekend that went viral.
Wuhan is ground zero for COVID-19 and the Chinese province spent 76 days locked down.
Having recorded no cases for months, local authorities thought it was safe enough for thousands of people to pile into a pool together (no social distancing here) to enjoy some live music.
This has led to a social media backlash from people around the world still in lockdown. But the Chinese media just calls it “sour grapes”.
Chinese state media has defended Wuhan residents after photos and video of a huge pool party went viral this week, saying complaints by foreigners were “sour grapes”pic.twitter.com/UAdhP0aw7f
— Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) August 20, 2020
ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS
Hydrix (ASX:HYD) +383%
This company has not looked back since Monday’s news that it implanted its ‘heart attack warning’ system into four patients in Singapore.
The patients will wear the device for two weeks while data is collected to establish their baseline heart signal.
Mt Burgess Mining (ASX:MTB) +367%
This resources microcap stock surged following an exploration update this week.
It announced that “further work has been conducted on refining the consolidation of drill hole data” at its Nxuu project — a zinc-lead-silver-germanium and vanadium deposit in Botswana.
According to the company the data obtained showed continuity of the mineralised domain of the Nxuu Deposit.
Fiji Kava (ASX:FIJ) +117%
The world’s only listed kava company had another good week after announcing another distribution deal.
This week it revealed its entry into the Chinese market and the share price finally climbed above its late 2018 listing price.
Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for August 17 – August 21 [intraday]:
Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:
ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS
Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for August 17 – August 21 [intraday]:
Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:
The post Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Who wants to hold a pool party this week? appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.