Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Who wants to hold a pool party this week?

People still living under COVID-19 restrictions have been expressing their jealousy at Wuhan’s return to normal that was provoked by a massive pool party held last weekend that went viral.

Wuhan is ground zero for COVID-19 and the Chinese province spent 76 days locked down.

Having recorded no cases for months, local authorities thought it was safe enough for thousands of people to pile into a pool together (no social distancing here) to enjoy some live music.

This has led to a social media backlash from people around the world still in lockdown. But the Chinese media just calls it “sour grapes”.

ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

Hydrix (ASX:HYD) +383%

This company has not looked back since Monday’s news that it implanted its ‘heart attack warning’ system into four patients in Singapore.

The patients will wear the device for two weeks while data is collected to establish their baseline heart signal.

Mt Burgess Mining (ASX:MTB) +367%

This resources microcap stock surged following an exploration update this week.

It announced that “further work has been conducted on refining the consolidation of drill hole data” at its Nxuu project — a zinc-lead-silver-germanium and vanadium deposit in Botswana.

According to the company the data obtained showed continuity of the mineralised domain of the Nxuu Deposit.

Fiji Kava (ASX:FIJ) +117%

The world’s only listed kava company had another good week after announcing another distribution deal.

This week it revealed its entry into the Chinese market and the share price finally climbed above its late 2018 listing price.

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for August 17 – August 21 [intraday]:

Code Name Price (intraday % Return Market Cap HYD HYDRIX LTD 0.445 383 $45.7M MTB MOUNT BURGESS MINING NL 0.013 367 $7.9M FRX FLEXIROAM LTD 0.030 221 $18.3M CAQ CAQ HOLDINGS LTD 0.016 129 $11.5M SHK STONE RESOURCES AUSTRALIA LT 0.024 118 $20.1M ENX ENEGEX LTD 0.055 117 $6.3M FIJ FIJI KAVA LTD 0.250 117 $26.7M FGO FLAMINGO AI LTD 0.002 100 $2.2M CRO CIRRALTO LTD 0.028 93 $42.3M AIV ACTIVEX LTD 0.145 81 $25.7M ANR ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD 0.240 78 $12.0M S2R S2 RESOURCES LTD 0.195 74 $62.0M BMG BMG RESOURCES LTD 0.012 71 $8.1M SBR SABRE RESOURCES LTD 0.007 67 $6.3M TNP TRIPLE ENERGY LTD 0.010 67 $819K MGT MAGNETITE MINES LTD 0.012 62 $29.4M ICN ICON ENERGY LIMITED 0.023 62 $12.5M NTI NEUROTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD 0.016 60 $4.0M SHE STONEHORSE ENERGY LTD 0.008 60 $3.2M DAF DISCOVERY AFRICA LTD 0.032 59 $7.1M SRK STRIKE RESOURCES LTD 0.115 58 $23.8M BPH BPH ENERGY LTD 0.034 55 $15.1M MJC MEJORITY CAPITAL LTD 0.045 50 $6.3M ORN ORION MINERALS LTD 0.032 50 $97.4M ID8 IDENTITII LTD 0.195 50 $21.3M MNB MINBOS RESOURCES LTD 0.002 50 $8.5M CFE CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LTD 0.003 50 $5.2M ALT ANALYTICA LTD 0.003 50 $10.6M EER EAST ENERGY RESOURCES LTD 0.003 50 $9.6M APG AUSTPAC RESOURCES NL 0.002 50 $4.4M DTR DATELINE RESOURCES LTD 0.003 50 $24.5M SMI SANTANA MINERALS LTD 0.003 50 $8.1M BXN BIOXYNE LTD 0.020 50 $11.5M ASQ AUSTRALIAN SILICA QUARTZ GRP 0.074 48 $15.9M SMC STRATEGIC MINERALS CORP NL 0.650 48 $62.7M ASM AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIA 1.530 46 $184.5M ENE ENEVIS LTD 0.080 45 $8.0M DCL DOMACOM LTD 0.080 45 $19.6M AO1 ASSETOWL LTD 0.011 44 $6.4M 1AG ALTERRA LTD 0.065 44 $9.8M

ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for August 17 – August 21 [intraday]:

Code Name Price (intraday % Return Market Cap QEM QEM LTD 0.100 -17 $10.0M MLS METALS AUSTRALIA LTD 0.002 -17 $8.0M TSC TWENTY SEVEN CO LTD 0.005 -17 $7.4M TNT TESSERENT LTD 0.230 -17 $140.8M TIA TIAN AN AUSTRALIA LTD 0.140 -18 $12.1M CDT CASTLE MINERALS LTD 0.014 -18 $6.8M ECG ECARGO HOLDINGS LTD 0.014 -18 $8.6M CPT CIPHERPOINT LTD 0.057 -18 $5.3M BYH BRYAH RESOURCES LTD 0.049 -18 $6.5M EAX ENERGY ACTION LTD 0.205 -18 $5.2M AVW AVIRA RESOURCES LTD 0.007 -19 $10.5M MGL MAGONTEC LTD 0.017 -19 $19.6M AR9 ARCHTIS LTD 0.375 -20 $58.8M CLZ CLASSIC MINERALS LTD 0.002 -20 $26.1M CLA CELSIUS RESOURCES LTD 0.016 -21 $11.7M IBG IRONBARK ZINC LTD 0.012 -21 $10.1M PUA PEAK MINERALS LTD 0.025 -22 $11.6M GED GOLDEN DEEPS LTD 0.015 -22 $7.5M OKU OKLO RESOURCES LTD 0.280 -23 $139.5M CZN CORAZON MINING LTD 0.002 -25 $9.8M ORM ORION METALS LTD 0.015 -32 $7.7M DHR DARK HORSE RESOURCES LTD 0.002 -33 $8.1M MSI MULTISTACK INTERNATIONAL LTD 0.006 -40 $673K ANW AUS TIN MINING LTD 0.001 -50 $3.0M MRD MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LTD 0.002 -50 $2.7M





