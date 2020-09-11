Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Who can’t afford to put pork on their fork this week?

Gold? Pfffft. Another commodity that’s reaching new heights in 2020 is pork.

Pork prices were already rising in 2019 and have continued to in 2020. Bloomberg estimates they have risen another 50 per cent over the last 12 months.

Spiralling prices and government incentives have led to a significant expansion of China’s hog farms. The government has approved over 20,000 new hog farms in the first half of 2020.

But swine fever hitting almost half of China’s herds has ensured that prices continued to stay high.

Rabobank analyst Pan Chenjun estimates herd inventories won’t return to normal levels until 2023-24.

Now to the Aussie stock market and here are this week’s big movers.

ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

Jaxsta (ASX:JXT) +233%

The music data base company surged on Wednesday with a new global deal from a US song licensing partner.

The five-year deal with Songtradr will see the two companies create an integrated platform, which will provide Jaxsta users with a channel to identify “missing performer income from sound recordings”.

Along with the payment of a $500,000 up-front licensing fee, Songtradr will also invest in Jaxsta through $1.42m in convertible notes.

Los Cerros (ASX:LCL) +161%

Of all the ASX’s 180+ gold stocks, few have projects in Latin America but Los Cerros is one of them.

The company is prospecting in Colombia’s Mid Cauca belt. Its Miraflores project has an estimated net present value of $US89m ($122.5m) at a gold price of $US1,400/oz.

It said drilling at its Tesorito gold prospect in Colombia demonstrated gold mineralisation of more than 1 gram per tonne (g/t) over an area of 300m by 250m.

Change Financial (ASX:CCA) +65%

The fintech stock surged on Friday after a capital raising that helped it snap up the regional assets of payments company Wirecard in a $7.8m deal.

The company told shareholders the deal provided the opportunity to increase its addressable market in the US by 10 times.

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for September 4 – 11 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Name Price % Return Market Cap JXT Jaxsta 0.1 233 $ 15,401,252.45 CWL Consol Financial Hld 0.015 200 $ 1,775,589.17 LCL Los Cerros Limited 0.18 161 $ 60,089,870.28 RIM Rimfire Pacific 0.013 160 $ 17,430,286.80 CFE Cape Lambert Res Ltd 0.007 133 $ 9,033,519.45 VIC Victory Mines Ltd 0.004 100 $ 12,843,964.47 RDN Raiden Resources Ltd 0.017 89 $ 8,617,178.45 NPM Newpeak Metals 0.0035 75 $ 12,697,105.33 CCA Change Financial Ltd 0.19 65 $ 32,629,429.67 VUL Vulcan Energy 1.14 64 $ 69,301,841.28 FFR Firefly Resources 0.195 63 $ 43,696,720.44 TSC Twenty Seven Co. Ltd 0.008 60 $ 7,431,604.39 SBR Sabre Resources 0.014 56 $ 16,258,401.35 SGC Sacgasco Ltd 0.045 50 $ 10,887,348.00 FYI FYI Resources Ltd 0.13 49 $ 30,345,331.88 TKM Trek Metals Ltd 0.069 47 $ 14,071,363.99 OIL Optiscan Imaging 0.099 46 $ 46,822,322.40 PUR Pursuit Minerals 0.023 44 $ 8,254,686.32 PKD Parkd Ltd 0.031 41 $ 2,104,200.00 ADN Andromeda Metals Ltd 0.07 40 $ 111,045,839.73 MSR Manas Res Ltd 0.007 40 $ 15,858,974.93 MBK Metal Bank Ltd 0.011 38 $ 11,800,855.92 PKO Peako Limited 0.055 38 $ 6,944,927.84 MPR Mpower Group Limited 0.027 35 $ 3,971,160.40 ARR American Rare Earths 0.043 34 $ 11,636,783.68 DEV Devex Resources Ltd 0.275 34 $ 61,513,460.00 CYM Cyprium Metals Ltd 0.185 32 $ 10,090,706.76 YOJ Yojee Limited 0.27 32 $ 256,791,892.76

ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

GetSwift (ASX:GSW) -31%

Shareholders have been selling off the logistics software stock since last Friday, when it announced it would delist from the ASX and re-domicile to Canada.

PharmAust (ASX:PAA) -25%

The biotech stock plunged on Wednesday despite telling shareholders its anti-cancer drug candidate Montepantel had shown anti-viral effects against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, in repeated tests using monkey cells.

While the company is planning human trials, it warned that activity in vitro did not always translate to humans.

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for September 4 – 11 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Company Price % Return weekly Market Cap REY REY Resources Ltd 0.085 -73 $ 65,769,736.09 TOM Tomizone Limited 0.002 -33 $ 850,401.35 GSW Getswift Limited 0.045 -31 $ 103,358,594.88 TMR Tempus Resources Ltd 0.265 -28 $ 21,373,886.34 AUQ Alara Resources Ltd 0.016 -27 $ 10,158,181.04 RML Resolution Minerals 0.051 -27 $ 13,973,539.55 PAA Pharmaust Limited 0.135 -27 $ 42,639,217.16 SZL Sezzle Inc. 5.98 -26 $ 656,893,897.77 MAR Malachite Resources 0.035 -26 $ 4,112,568.90 EER East Energy Resource 0.003 -25 $ 12,803,948.14 TPD Talon Petroleum Ltd 0.003 -25 $ 8,883,947.62 ROG Red Sky Energy. 0.015 -25 $ 4,072,366.55 PCH Property Connect 0.0015 -25 $ 1,028,795.21 TYM Tymlez Group 0.105 -25 $ 22,400,516.96 KAS Kasbah Resources 0.015 -25 $ 2,030,699.28 BPH BPH Energy Ltd 0.038 -24 $ 20,760,052.33 CCG Commschoice 0.08 -24 $ 17,225,303.31 KGD Kula Gold Limited 0.032 -24 $ 4,985,780.22 DAF Discovery Africa Ltd 0.03 -23 $ 6,067,040.94 HYD Hydrix Limited 0.27 -23 $ 31,211,529.72 JAY Jayride Group 0.17 -23 $ 17,867,384.88 NCZ New Century Resource 0.12 -23 $ 117,431,848.68 MAG Magmatic Resrce Ltd 0.175 -22 $ 35,488,636.09 PSC Prospect Res Ltd 0.145 -22 $ 45,749,843.84 SMC Strategic Minerals 0.55 -21 $ 53,080,387.80 CBY Canterbury Resources 0.11 -21 $ 7,506,362.82 CGN Crater Gold Min Ltd 0.011 -21 $ 13,502,454.54

At Stockhead, we tell it like it is. While Change Financial is a Stockhead advertiser, it did not sponsor this article.

The post Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Who can’t afford to put pork on their fork this week? appeared first on Stockhead.