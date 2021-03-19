Weekly ASX Small Cap Wrap: Wallstreetbets is still making a monkey out of the big hedge funds

Here are the biggest ASX small cap winners and losers, but first — r/wallstreetbets somehow adopted ~3,500 gorillas in 6 days, with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund charity also receiving more than $US350,000 in donations.

Meanwhile, the new ‘Escaper’ app allows you to escape Zoom meetings by playing annoying sounds.

And, believe it or not:

YOU CAN RUN DOOM ON 16,039,018,500 CRABS https://t.co/MMj7Nggtwe — NORMAL HOROSCOPES (@NORMALHOROSCOPE) March 17, 2021

The math checks out.

Here are the biggest small cap winners and losers this week.

ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

CODE COMPANY WEEKLY RETURN % PRICE MARKET CAP ONE Oneview Healthcare 325 0.34 $ 93,480,155.56 TTA TTA Holdings 150 0.06 $ 8,245,404.60 88E 88 Energy 119 0.0175 $ 231,070,218.19 QEM QEM Limited 87 0.155 $ 15,500,000.00 RNU Renascor Resources 74 0.125 $ 224,870,827.59 SPA Spacetalk 71 0.18 $ 18,191,958.95 CCE Carnegie Clean Energy 63 0.0065 $ 78,472,519.19 OEX Oilex 60 0.004 $ 13,264,256.65 CAE Cannindah Resources 59 0.054 $ 17,759,626.97 IDZ Indoor Skydive Australia 53 0.023 $ 8,080,802.38 PVL Powerhouse Ven 53 0.13 $ 9,693,519.90 RNT Rent.Com.Au 53 0.275 $ 97,425,285.62 EMT Emetals Limited 52 0.035 $ 13,695,000.00 CTE Cryosite Limited 50 0.255 $ 11,949,188.57 YPB YPB Group 50 0.0045 $ 19,967,282.07 ANL Amani Gold 50 0.0015 $ 21,573,993.49 ANW Aus Tin Mining 50 0.0015 $ 15,260,144.24 CDT Castle Minerals 50 0.012 $ 8,057,509.00 CLZ Classic Minerals 50 0.0015 $ 35,113,734.69 PBX Pacific Bauxite 50 0.003 $ 1,189,842.10 VMG VDM Group Limited 50 0.003 $ 20,782,982.86 IDT IDT Australia 49 0.26 $ 44,444,337.84 KIS King Island 47 0.33 $ 100,304,933.68 BRN Brainchip 45 0.625 $ 994,139,657.84 MGT Magnetite Mines 43 0.04 $ 122,825,744.68 VRC Volt Resources 43 0.02 $ 47,606,562.02 IVZ Invictus Energy 40 0.15 $ 61,671,977.51 CLV Clover Corporation 40 1.81 $ 274,411,671.60 TEG Triangle Energy 40 0.035 $ 22,347,485.32 AOA Ausmon Resorces 38 0.011 $ 7,817,252.77 EMN Euromanganese 35 0.67 $ 130,294,730.49 VXR Venturex Resources 35 0.465 $ 181,868,619.68 AGE Alligator Energy 33 0.016 $ 40,059,109.94 BEL Bentley Capital 33 0.1 $ 7,308,280.13 CNJ Conico 33 0.036 $ 29,954,835.43

ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE (ASX:ONE) +325%

Oneview Health (ASX:ONE) has soared since entering into an investor awareness agreement with StocksDigital, the publisher of nextinvestors.com, wise-owl.com and catalysthunter.com.

Oneview says it will pay 6.25 million in shares in lieu of a $375,000 payment to StocksDigital for research and coverage over the next 18 months and has agreed to sell StocksDigital another $1 million in shares at 6c – what was then an 18.9 per cent discount.

Next Investors recommended Oneview on March 12 as its “Technology Pick of the Year for 2021”, emailing subscribers that this was “the most undervalued company we have seen in ages”.

TTA HOLDINGS (ASX:TTA) +150%

Consumer electronics wholesaler TTA Holdings (ASX:TTA) surged again on no news.

TTA’s latest 4C filing showed the company booked cash receipts from customers of $2.888m, with product manufacturing costs of $2,478k and net cash outflows of $221k.

TTA, which finished the quarter with $1.5m in the bank, is now up ~267% year to date.

88 ENERGY (ASX:88E) +119%

Drilling has started at 88 Energy’s Merlin-1 well in the NPR-A region of Alaska’s North Slope.

The company is free carried (doesn’t pay anything) for the first $US10m it costs to drill the crude oil well, which targets 645 million barrels of gross mean prospective resource.

QEM (ASX:QEM) + 87%

It’s true: literally no ASX small cap stock has failed in the last couple of months by putting the words ‘green’ and/or ‘hydrogen’ in an announcement headline.

Green hydrogen – which burns cleanly and emits only water – is too expensive to make and distribute right now, but costs are falling.

QEM is one of the latest ASX exploration play to ride the hype, spiking after announcing plans to study “green hydrogen opportunities” at its Julia Creek vanadium and oil shale project in Queensland.

RENASCOR RESOURCES (ASX:RNU ) +74%

This long suffering graphite explorer has come good in a big way this year.

Renascor’s ~950% YTD surge was sparked by the promising business case for its vertically integrated Siviour graphite project in South Australia, and improved battery metals sentiment more generally.

The Siviour graphite deposit is the world’s second largest proven reserve (high confidence) and the largest reserve outside of Africa.

Favourable location and geology will allow Renascor to produce graphite concentrate at globally low-cost, the company says.

ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

CODE COMPANY WEEKLY RETURN % PRICE MARKET CAP REY REY Resources -44 0.15 $ 31,791,147.30 TOM Tomizone -33 0.002 $ 850,401.35 ECT Env Clean Tech -33 0.001 $ 14,401,549.18 TZL TZ Limited -32 0.065 $ 6,251,206.78 BIR BIR Financial -31 0.02 $ 1,625,007.40 UUL Ultima -29 0.82 $ 30,058,892.52 PCH Property Connect -25 0.0015 $ 1,028,795.21 WTL Wt Financial GrOUP -22 0.07 $ 11,702,033.00 PKO Peako Limited -21 0.023 $ 4,801,354.43 MLS Metals Australia -20 0.002 $ 10,477,258.94 RXH Rewardle -20 0.008 $ 4,210,571.90 WWI West Wits Mining -20 0.078 $ 111,604,512.40 TAS Tasman Resources -19 0.062 $ 42,953,745.02 TGM Theta Gold Mines -19 0.285 $ 127,112,158.25 GO2 Thego2People -18 0.031 $ 5,469,629.93 TYM Tymlez Group -18 0.031 $ 9,637,216.74 ICG Inca Minerals -18 0.099 $ 39,893,836.55 FZR Fitzroy River -17 0.13 $ 12,413,864.71 GUL Gullewa Limited -17 0.075 $ 13,677,982.50 ACP Audalia Resources -17 0.02 $ 13,842,723.82 DDD 3D Resources -17 0.005 $ 14,481,488.37 VIC Victory Mines -17 0.0025 $ 13,795,631.93 APG Austpac Resources -17 0.0025 $ 7,914,157.39 WJA Wameja Limited -16 0.105 $ 127,139,319.51 TIA Tian An Aust Limited -15 0.33 $ 28,580,913.90 SVS Sunvest Corporation -15 0.36 $ 4,377,248.64 WSI Weststar Industrial -15 0.017 $ 16,583,101.33 YOW Yowie Group -15 0.04 $ 8,961,283.94 LME Limeade -15 0.775 $ 201,985,413.35 DM1 Desert Metals -15 0.49 $ 17,150,000.00 AIM Access Innovation -15 0.725 $ 104,979,817.30 DTM Dart Mining -15 0.175 $ 16,990,730.92 BOC Bougainville Copper -14 0.385 $ 154,409,062.50





