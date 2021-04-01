Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Pranks wrap up a wild week

It has been a short week but it hasn’t stopped the ASX from bouncing up and down with the market looking set to close up on April Fool’s Day. Let’s hope that’s not a joke.

On that note here are some of notable pranks this year – not including a certain German car giant’s misfiring yesterday or that South Australian tourism ad that we are still not sure if it’s actually real or not.

Popular Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has pulled a prank on the state, declaring that it now has an official coffee and sandwich order.

A long mac topped up and a continental roll, to be precise.

Meanwhile, Madam Tussauds Sydney joked that it would honour ‘Karens’ with their own wax figure – including “the signature asymmetrical bob and highlights, she’ll have acrylic nails and over-sized sunnies”.

Lipton is also in on the action, claiming it has developed a ‘self-jiggling’ tea bag after years of testing and collaboration with the brightest automation engineers in Chippendale.

Sadly, Google has declined for the second year in a row to pull off one of its elaborate pranks.

The ASX 200 is up 0.48 per cent this morning, setting the stage for the ASX to close up this week.



ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

Red Sky Energy (ASX:ROG) +200%

This weeks’ top gainer is up on no news, telling the ASX that it was aware of no reason for the recent gains other than its release last week about oil pay in the Killanoola oil project in South Australia.

Red Sky had noted at that time that petrophysical analysis had indicated that its Killanoola Southeast-1 well had intersected 16m of net oil pay, more than 10 times what it was expecting.

This zone will be perforated prior to an extended production test.

88 Energy (ASX:88E) +139%

Second on the list of major small cap gainers is yet another oil and gas company.

88 Energy shares have soared since it reported that it had encountered multiple potentially hydrocarbon bearing zones in the Nanushuk Formation whilst drilling its Merlin-1 exploration well.

Wireline logging is currently underway to confirm whether mobile hydrocarbons are present.

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for March 26 – April 1 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Company Price ReturnWRoll% MktCap$ ROG Red Sky Energy. 0.012 200 $ 41,412,799.77 88E 88 Energy Ltd 0.067 139 $ 863,989,739.74 PCL Pancontinental Oil 0.0035 133 $ 18,020,146.46 BAS Bass Oil Ltd 0.0035 133 $ 10,026,420.29 G88 Golden Mile Res Ltd 0.095 90 $ 11,538,521.22 LEX Lefroy Exploration 1.28 89 $ 150,612,132.09 AFA ASF Group Limited 0.07 75 $ 55,491,785.23 FPL Fremont Petroleum 0.005 67 $ 23,392,562.60 MOC Mortgage Choice Ltd 1.92 66 $ 239,995,084.80 ENX Enegex Limited 0.094 57 $ 13,076,873.26 SHE Stonehorse Energy Lt 0.032 52 $ 12,376,149.03 PBX Pacific Bauxite Ltd 0.003 50 $ 1,189,842.10 GGX Gas2Grid Limited 0.006 50 $ 10,007,755.20 ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.0015 50 $ 16,180,495.12 CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 50 $ 17,557,191.35 VMG VDM Group Limited 0.003 50 $ 20,782,982.86 PVL Powerhouse Ven Ltd 0.155 48 $ 10,016,637.23 DW8 Digital Wine Venture 0.16 45 $ 257,811,391.97 ARN Aldoro Resources 0.31 44 $ 18,722,220.83 VR8 Vanadium Resources 0.073 43 $ 17,965,317.02 OKJ Oakajee Corp Ltd 0.085 42 $ 6,894,798.28 EM2 Eagle Mountain 0.655 41 $ 113,622,634.06 ENA Ensurance Ltd 0.035 40 $ 17,699,643.19 NVU Nanoveu Limited 0.072 36 $ 11,257,920.36 AVW Avira Resources Ltd 0.008 33 $ 11,000,320.00 BXN Bioxyne Ltd 0.016 33 $ 10,242,326.37 MRD Mount Ridley Mines 0.004 33 $ 13,582,185.13 ASO Aston Minerals Ltd 0.12 33 $ 100,245,204.34 HXL Hexima 0.2 33 $ 24,074,481.80 8CO 8Common Limited 0.225 32 $ 46,094,243.88 AKO Akora Resources 0.475 32 $ 24,384,033.60 ZEO Zeotech Limited 0.105 31 $ 140,439,016.03 PKD Parkd Ltd 0.061 30 $ 5,114,498.82 RLG Roolife Group Ltd 0.036 29 $ 20,290,483.96 ITG Intega Group Limited 0.42 27 $ 170,118,047.20 HPR High Peak Royalties 0.07 27 $ 11,526,340.34

ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

Atrum Coal (ASX:ATU) -78%

Shares in coal developer Atrum Coal have plummeted since coming out of suspension on Monday.

Over the past month, the company the termination of an underwriting agreement with Argonaut Capital Limited and Shaw and Partners Limited after the recent reinstatement of Alberta’s 1979 coal policy, which is deemed a material adverse impact.

The policy and the initiation of a process to consult fully with all Albertans including First Nations, communities, industry and other land users on the introduction of a new coal policy led to halting all site activities at its Elan coking coal project to focus on the stakeholder consultation process.

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for March 26 – April 1 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Company Price ReturnWRoll% MktCap$ ATU Atrum Coal Ltd 0.055 -78 $ 32,571,372.57 CSX Cleanspace Holdings 1.94 -57 $ 146,337,093.70 KLO Kingsland Global Ltd 0.035 -49 $ 14,175,000.00 N1H N1 Holdings Ltd 0.075 -46 $ 6,116,667.98 IS3 I Synergy Group Ltd 0.051 -46 $ 9,368,984.99 AYS Amaysim Aus Ltd 0.21 -43 $ 64,548,780.24 RXH Rewardle Holding Ltd 0.01 -38 $ 5,263,214.88 ART Airtasker Limited 1.1 -37 $ 440,050,551.36 APG Austpac Resources NL 0.002 -33 $ 9,496,988.87 TOM Tomizone Limited 0.002 -33 $ 850,401.35 TOE Toro Energy Limited 0.019 -32 $ 59,077,278.38 RSG Resolute Mining 0.445 -29 $ 485,712,790.64 BSM Bass Metals Ltd 0.0085 -29 $ 36,195,081.62 IKW Ikwezi Mining Ltd 0.28 -29 $ 11,381,992.72 AAP Australian Agri Ltd 0.02 -26 $ 6,094,335.36 NES Nelson Resources. 0.1 -26 $ 15,168,069.84 PCH Property Connect 0.0015 -25 $ 1,028,795.21 VPR Volt Power Group 0.003 -25 $ 27,508,600.67 RNU Renascor Res Ltd 0.11 -25 $ 183,239,081.74 TTA TTA Holdings Ltd 0.041 -24 $ 5,634,359.81 JHL Jayex Healthcare Ltd 0.046 -22 $ 9,061,336.08 ECG Ecargo Hldg 0.033 -21 $ 20,303,250.00 CDT Castle Minerals 0.011 -21 $ 8,057,509.00 QEM QEM Limited 0.185 -21 $ 18,000,000.00 ERM Emmerson Resources 0.071 -21 $ 37,367,886.68 EX1 Exopharm Limited 0.625 -21 $ 97,589,566.90 AQX Alice Queen Ltd 0.019 -21 $ 19,738,144.24 TOU Tlou Energy Ltd 0.057 -21 $ 34,211,345.22 GLE GLG Corp Ltd 0.255 -20 $ 20,007,000.00 ENV Enova Mining Limited 0.028 -20 $ 9,482,447.63 AV1 Adveritas Ltd 0.12 -20 $ 46,399,999.88 UUV UUV Aquabotix Ltd 0.002 -20 $ 4,776,749.62 FNT Frontier Resources 0.017 -19 $ 8,314,732.95





