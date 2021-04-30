Weekly ASX Small Cap Wrap: More crocs spotted in the wild

Another quarterlies season has come and gone, with ASX small caps that have yet to post four straight quarters of positive operating cash flows required to fess up about what’s been going on.

But elsewhere this week, there were still plenty of movers and shakers with big price gains on market-moving announcements such as partnership deals and new acquisitions.

With COVID-19 vaccine rollouts commencing, the days of a stock mooning on announcements about hand sanitiser or personal protective equipment seem long gone.

However, the good times are still rolling for (in?)famous footwear company Crocs.

For obvious reasons, Crocs were a beneficiary of the pandemic-induced chaos when everyone was confined to their home indefinitely (comfort first).

However, in signs of what may be a post-COVID shift in footwear fashion, the company produced another strong set of results for the March quarter, which saw its share price rise to new all-time highs this week.

ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

Rewardle Holding Ltd (ASX:RXH)

The loyalty rewards platform had a big week, and it was all due to a huge surge on Thursday when the stock rose by 166pc.

RXH investors have the company’s foray into the red-hot BNPL sector to thank for that, with the company announcing a deal to provide consulting services to SplitPay.

Based in Australia, SplitPay provides an instalment service layered over credit cards, with a focus on the UK and European markets.

RXH signed a two-year agreement to assist SplitPay in generating market insights, in a deal which it said will generate minimum revenues of $5,000 per month, with expectations for more like $10,000.

FIN Resources Ltd (ASX:FIN)

Investors fired up for FIN’s M&A news on Wednesday, when the company announced it had acquired a 80% salt exploration project in northern WA, right next door to an existing successful salt mine.

Scoping studies have commenced for a production operation which will “produce salt via evaporation of seawater using solar and wind energy”, FIN said.

The company said it has a clear pathway in place to obtain environment approvals, along with a “low capital requirement expected to get to a final investment decision”.

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for April 26-30 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Company Price ReturnWRoll% MktCap$ BCK Brockman Mining Ltd 0.064 146 $ 603,150,088.52 RXH Rewardle Holding Ltd 0.027 93 $ 16,842,287.62 LIO Lion Energy Limited 0.07 84 $ 14,932,928.88 FIN FIN Resources Ltd 0.042 68 $ 13,126,114.71 VXR Venturex Resources 0.685 59 $ 277,220,110.20 ATL Apollo Tourism 0.52 58 $ 93,075,454.00 CUL Cullen Resources 0.036 57 $ 11,217,529.71 POD Podium Minerals 0.43 56 $ 126,163,656.90 LRS Latin Resources Ltd 0.074 51 $ 77,214,128.99 OXX Octanex Ltd 0.054 50 $ 14,812,254.24 CYQ Cycliq Group Ltd 0.0015 50 $ 3,455,538.84 FAU First Au Ltd 0.024 50 $ 13,521,832.59 PBX Pacific Bauxite Ltd 0.003 50 $ 1,189,842.10 LCK Leigh Crk Energy Ltd 0.26 49 $ 165,537,378.16 AO1 Assetowl Limited 0.01 43 $ 4,792,545.95 NWE Norwest Energy NL 0.007 40 $ 35,514,103.87 ARV Artemis Resources 0.12 40 $ 119,360,253.29 SRK Strike Resources 0.305 39 $ 69,197,595.04 SRZ Stellar Resources 0.029 38 $ 20,414,458.57 TEG Triangle Energy Ltd 0.037 37 $ 19,864,431.39 IDZ Indoor Skydive Aust 0.026 37 $ 11,111,103.27 QPM Queensland Pacific 0.13 37 $ 159,697,922.63 VIP VIP Gloves 0.067 37 $ 39,294,071.75 BIR BIR Financial Ltd 0.019 36 $ 2,112,509.62 NTL New Talisman Gold 0.004 33 $ 9,772,788.77 HFY Hubify Ltd 0.1 33 $ 50,229,775.58 IXU Ixup Limited 0.14 33 $ 94,615,438.91 RHI Red Hill Iron 0.68 33 $ 40,717,141.32 GBR Greatbould Resources 0.047 31 $ 13,012,691.33 HXG Hexagon Energy 0.15 30 $ 58,447,528.65 NRX Noronex Limited 0.15 30 $ 15,580,688.50 ADD Adavale Resource Ltd 0.073 30 $ 18,642,909.68 TI1 Tombador Iron 0.095 30 $ 98,628,676.37





ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

Imagion Biosystems (ASX:IBX)

The cancer-fighting biotech was among this week’s quarterly season casualties, as investors sent the stock more than 20pc lower following its 4C announcement on Thursday, with more falls on Friday.

The company reiterated its March guidance that COVID-19 disruptions had slowed the pace of recruitment for its Phase I HER2 breast cancer study.

Net operating cash outflows for the quarter were 1.408m, and IBX finished the quarter with just over $13m in the bank.

Code Company Price ReturnWRoll% MktCap$ IBX Imagion Biosystems 0.09 -38 $ 114,427,119 TYM Tymlez Group 0.021 -34 $ 6,716,848 MLS Metals Australia 0.002 -33 $ 10,567,970 TOM Tomizone Limited 0.002 -33 $ 850,401 ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.001 -33 $ 21,573,993 YFZ Youfoodz 0.48 -32 $ 67,946,471 ALT Analytica Limited 0.0035 -30 $ 15,398,304 ACP Audalia Res Ltd 0.027 -29 $ 18,687,677 VMG VDM Group Limited 0.0025 -29 $ 17,319,152 KTE K2 Energy Ltd 0.019 -27 $ 6,614,457 SE1 Sensera Ltd 0.06 -26 $ 19,408,044 PCH Property Connect 0.0015 -25 $ 1,028,795 TZL TZ Limited 0.12 -25 $ 14,120,689 SNG Siren Gold 0.28 -24 $ 19,307,825 CR9 Corellares 0.046 -23 $ 15,167,994 CBR Carbon Revolution 1.7 -23 $ 230,877,892 FPL Fremont Petroleum 0.0055 -21 $ 28,071,075 TPS Threat Protect Ltd 0.03 -21 $ 7,228,688 CPN Caspin Resources 0.65 -21 $ 41,449,626 BPT Beach Energy Limited 1.33 -21 $ 3,832,640,542 ALG Ardentleisuregrpltd 0.855 -20 $ 414,945,704 WHK Whitehawk Limited 0.2 -20 $ 48,821,027 CPT Cipherpoint Limited 0.032 -20 $ 7,095,614 APG Austpac Resources NL 0.002 -20 $ 9,496,989 AEI Aeris Environmental 0.185 -20 $ 54,861,263 PDZ Prairie Mining Ltd 0.21 -19 $ 47,954,569 CAU Cronos Australia 0.105 -19 $ 5,105,625 NC6 Nanollose Limited 0.105 -19 $ 15,507,069 TAS Tasman Resources Ltd 0.039 -19 $ 24,832,634 LEX Lefroy Exploration 1.05 -19 $ 112,809,087 AIR Astivita Ltd 0.85 -18 $ 16,166,453 WOO Wooboard Tech Ltd 0.0045 -18 $ 20,655,228 AYM Australia United Min 0.009 -18 $ 18,425,775 TPD Talon Petroleum Ltd 0.009 -18 $ 53,734,856





