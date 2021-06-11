Weekly ASX small cap wrap: How many oceans again?

How many oceans are there? Five right? Well turns out National Geographic Society has only just recognised the Southern Ocean as the world’s fifth ocean.
They could have just asked as this something that has long been recognised in Australia.
While we wait for the rest of the world (ok fine National Geographic) to get its bearings, it is clear that local markets are still steering ahead with the All Ords up this week despite a bit of a roller-coaster ride.
ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS
Coda Minerals (ASX:COD) +224%, Torrens Mining (ASX:TRN) +77%
Both companies are enjoying investor interest this week after drilling returned 200m of intense IOCG alteration, including ~50m of copper sulphides at the ‘Elizabeth Creek’ project in South Australia.
Coda chairman Keith Jones said the drilling supports the company’s long-held belief that it is operating in elephant country thanks to the world class projects that surround the projects as well as historical and geophysical evidence of an IOCG system in the northern part of its tenure.
Drilling is also underway at the overlying Emmie Bluff copper-cobalt deposit with the expectation of delivering a maiden resource in the third quarter of this year.
Cogstate (ASX:CGS) +52%
Cogstate has indirectly benefitted from the US Food and Drug Administration approving Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, the first such approval since 2003.
Cogstate is partnered with a Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai, which has exclusive rights to develop and distribute Cogstate’s digital cognitive assessment technologies and is also partnered with Biogen.
The company told shareholders that “digital cognitive assessments will play an important role in supporting the types of large-scale cognitive assessment that will be necessary in the launch of disease modifying therapies such as Aduhelm”.
Classic Minerals (ASX:CLZ) +50%
Securing approval from the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety to mine a bulk sample has placed Classic a step closer towards gold production at its Kat Gap project.
The sample is expected to expose between 3000 and 5000 tonnes of ore at 4-6 grams per tonne gold for 350-1000 contained ounces.
This will assist in the calibration of mining and metallurgy parameters at Kat Gap.
Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for May 28 – June 4 [intraday]:
Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:
|Code
|Company
|Price
|ReturnWRoll%
| MktCap$
|CVS
|Cervantes Corp Ltd
|0.009
|145
| $ 5,698,252.90
|IRD
|Iron Road Ltd
|0.35
|84
| $ 261,452,162.40
|IVX
|Invion Ltd
|0.017
|55
| $ 94,146,719.02
|ACW
|Actinogen Medical
|0.135
|52
| $ 215,872,611.11
|CLZ
|Classic Min Ltd
|0.0015
|50
| $ 20,110,632.18
|PBX
|Pacific Bauxite Ltd
|0.003
|50
| $ 1,189,842.10
|EOF
|Ecofibre Limited
|0.83
|48
| $ 252,351,822.98
|PRM
|Prominence Energy NL
|0.016
|45
| $ 9,072,866.79
|PTX
|Prescient Ltd
|0.15
|43
| $ 83,271,891.30
|MTC
|Metalstech Ltd
|0.235
|42
| $ 36,916,233.12
|VAR
|Variscan Mines Ltd
|0.082
|41
| $ 15,334,705.73
|NUC
|Nuchev Limited
|0.62
|39
| $ 21,798,604.80
|AGE
|Alligator Energy
|0.042
|35
| $ 101,665,475.68
|SGI
|Stealth Global
|0.115
|34
| $ 9,471,500.00
|DM1
|Desert Metals
|0.855
|34
| $ 29,750,000.00
|ECT
|Env Clean Tech Ltd.
|0.002
|33
| $ 11,584,624.95
|PCL
|Pancontinental Oil
|0.002
|33
| $ 12,013,430.97
|CAV
|Carnavale Resources
|0.008
|33
| $ 19,041,842.42
|CIO
|Connected Io Ltd
|0.006
|33
| $ 3,731,557.63
|LTR
|Liontown Resources
|0.605
|33
| $ 991,414,939.65
|QPM
|Queensland Pacific
|0.145
|32
| $ 171,527,398.38
|SOP
|Synertec Corporation
|0.105
|31
| $ 31,447,729.39
|LER
|Leaf Res Ltd
|0.115
|31
| $ 97,538,043.27
|IQ3
|Iq3Corp Limited
|0.15
|30
| $ 15,651,150.15
|LSA
|Lachlan Star Ltd
|0.035
|30
| $ 44,502,944.82
|MHI
|Merchant House
|0.09
|29
| $ 8,483,984.64
|STK
|Strickland Metals
|0.032
|28
| $ 22,792,828.55
|ECG
|Ecargo Hldg
|0.032
|28
| $ 19,688,000.00
|MAN
|Mandrake Res Ltd
|0.23
|28
| $ 87,287,787.84
|DEV
|Devex Resources Ltd
|0.465
|27
| $ 138,500,381.60
|GES
|Genesis Resources
|0.014
|27
| $ 10,959,778.12
|POS
|Poseidon Nick Ltd
|0.08
|27
| $ 216,324,943.60
|VN8
|Vonex Limited.
|0.145
|26
| $ 28,004,353.59
|CPH
|Creso Pharma Ltd
|0.1825
|26
| $ 198,380,851.20
|GO2
|Thego2People
|0.039
|26
| $ 14,464,294.65
ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS
Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for May 28 – June 4 [intraday]:
Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:
|Code
|Company
|Price
|% 1 Week
| MktCap$
|KLO
|Kingsland Global Ltd
|0.021
|-45
| $ 8,505,000.00
|MAG
|Magmatic Resrce Ltd
|0.14
|-38
| $ 31,803,703.62
|TOM
|Tomizone Limited
|0.002
|-33
| $ 850,401.35
|ALT
|Analytica Limited
|0.002
|-33
| $ 8,799,030.83
|TAR
|Taruga Minerals
|0.061
|-33
| $ 30,328,590.36
|GCY
|Gascoyne Res Ltd
|0.37
|-31
| $ 92,817,507.36
|CPN
|Caspin Resources
|1.775
|-31
| $ 103,624,065.45
|PCL
|Pancontinental Oil
|0.0015
|-25
| $ 9,010,073.23
|ANL
|Amani Gold Ltd
|0.0015
|-25
| $ 18,580,495.12
|PCH
|Property Connect
|0.0015
|-25
| $ 1,028,795.21
|N1H
|N1 Holdings Ltd
|0.05
|-23
| $ 4,077,778.65
|BLG
|Bluglass Limited
|0.041
|-23
| $ 27,457,961.45
|GNM
|Great Northern
|0.014
|-22
| $ 20,553,866.59
|BDM
|Burgundy D Mines Ltd
|0.28
|-22
| $ 80,610,103.76
|OKJ
|Oakajee Corp Ltd
|0.065
|-22
| $ 5,896,866.95
|TD1
|Tali Digital Limited
|0.029
|-22
| $ 27,894,712.80
|WEL
|Winchester Energy
|0.019
|-21
| $ 17,276,122.18
|ERW
|Errawarra Resources
|0.19
|-21
| $ 7,133,929.11
|SEG
|Sports Ent Grp Ltd
|0.25
|-21
| $ 57,775,264.00
|EMU
|EMU NL
|0.031
|-21
| $ 14,608,463.49
|SRJ
|SRJ Technologies
|0.22
|-20
| $ 15,539,823.60
|RDS
|Redstone Resources
|0.016
|-20
| $ 11,503,985.01
|VMG
|VDM Group Limited
|0.002
|-20
| $ 13,855,321.90
|MLG
|Mlgozltd
|1.025
|-20
| $ 147,125,854.63
|TMS
|Tennant
|0.026
|-19
| $ 9,499,782.89
|NAE
|New Age Exploration
|0.013
|-19
| $ 18,220,057.83
|UCW
|UCW Ltd
|0.135
|-18
| $ 15,864,450.48
|TRY
|Troy Resources Ltd
|0.037
|-18
| $ 26,514,731.88
|BDG
|Black Dragon Gold
|0.07
|-18
| $ 9,494,740.57
|MLM
|Metallica Minerals
|0.03
|-17
| $ 17,289,716.09
|ATP
|Atlas Pearls Ltd
|0.015
|-17
| $ 6,418,076.37
|ASQ
|Australian Silica
|0.125
|-17
| $ 34,839,182.56
|LAM
|Laramide Res Ltd
|0.5
|-17
| $ 602,707.50
|OAU
|Ora Gold Limited
|0.02
|-17
| $ 18,526,094.88
|TZL
|TZ Limited
|0.125
|-17
| $ 15,297,413.56
|QML
|Qmines Limited
|0.335
|-16
| $ 15,438,061.61
|NSX
|NSX Limited
|0.13
|-16
| $ 33,449,770.64
The post Weekly ASX small cap wrap: How many oceans again? appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.