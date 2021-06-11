Weekly ASX small cap wrap: How many oceans again?

How many oceans are there? Five right? Well turns out National Geographic Society has only just recognised the Southern Ocean as the world’s fifth ocean.

They could have just asked as this something that has long been recognised in Australia.

While we wait for the rest of the world (ok fine National Geographic) to get its bearings, it is clear that local markets are still steering ahead with the All Ords up this week despite a bit of a roller-coaster ride.

ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

Coda Minerals (ASX:COD) +224%, Torrens Mining (ASX:TRN) +77%

Both companies are enjoying investor interest this week after drilling returned 200m of intense IOCG alteration, including ~50m of copper sulphides at the ‘Elizabeth Creek’ project in South Australia.

Coda chairman Keith Jones said the drilling supports the company’s long-held belief that it is operating in elephant country thanks to the world class projects that surround the projects as well as historical and geophysical evidence of an IOCG system in the northern part of its tenure.

Drilling is also underway at the overlying Emmie Bluff copper-cobalt deposit with the expectation of delivering a maiden resource in the third quarter of this year.

Cogstate (ASX:CGS) +52%

Cogstate has indirectly benefitted from the US Food and Drug Administration approving Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, the first such approval since 2003.

Cogstate is partnered with a Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai, which has exclusive rights to develop and distribute Cogstate’s digital cognitive assessment technologies and is also partnered with Biogen.

The company told shareholders that “digital cognitive assessments will play an important role in supporting the types of large-scale cognitive assessment that will be necessary in the launch of disease modifying therapies such as Aduhelm”.

Classic Minerals (ASX:CLZ) +50%

Securing approval from the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety to mine a bulk sample has placed Classic a step closer towards gold production at its Kat Gap project.

The sample is expected to expose between 3000 and 5000 tonnes of ore at 4-6 grams per tonne gold for 350-1000 contained ounces.

This will assist in the calibration of mining and metallurgy parameters at Kat Gap.

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for May 28 – June 4 [intraday]:

Code Company Price ReturnWRoll% MktCap$ CVS Cervantes Corp Ltd 0.009 145 $ 5,698,252.90 IRD Iron Road Ltd 0.35 84 $ 261,452,162.40 IVX Invion Ltd 0.017 55 $ 94,146,719.02 ACW Actinogen Medical 0.135 52 $ 215,872,611.11 CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 50 $ 20,110,632.18 PBX Pacific Bauxite Ltd 0.003 50 $ 1,189,842.10 EOF Ecofibre Limited 0.83 48 $ 252,351,822.98 PRM Prominence Energy NL 0.016 45 $ 9,072,866.79 PTX Prescient Ltd 0.15 43 $ 83,271,891.30 MTC Metalstech Ltd 0.235 42 $ 36,916,233.12 VAR Variscan Mines Ltd 0.082 41 $ 15,334,705.73 NUC Nuchev Limited 0.62 39 $ 21,798,604.80 AGE Alligator Energy 0.042 35 $ 101,665,475.68 SGI Stealth Global 0.115 34 $ 9,471,500.00 DM1 Desert Metals 0.855 34 $ 29,750,000.00 ECT Env Clean Tech Ltd. 0.002 33 $ 11,584,624.95 PCL Pancontinental Oil 0.002 33 $ 12,013,430.97 CAV Carnavale Resources 0.008 33 $ 19,041,842.42 CIO Connected Io Ltd 0.006 33 $ 3,731,557.63 LTR Liontown Resources 0.605 33 $ 991,414,939.65 QPM Queensland Pacific 0.145 32 $ 171,527,398.38 SOP Synertec Corporation 0.105 31 $ 31,447,729.39 LER Leaf Res Ltd 0.115 31 $ 97,538,043.27 IQ3 Iq3Corp Limited 0.15 30 $ 15,651,150.15 LSA Lachlan Star Ltd 0.035 30 $ 44,502,944.82 MHI Merchant House 0.09 29 $ 8,483,984.64 STK Strickland Metals 0.032 28 $ 22,792,828.55 ECG Ecargo Hldg 0.032 28 $ 19,688,000.00 MAN Mandrake Res Ltd 0.23 28 $ 87,287,787.84 DEV Devex Resources Ltd 0.465 27 $ 138,500,381.60 GES Genesis Resources 0.014 27 $ 10,959,778.12 POS Poseidon Nick Ltd 0.08 27 $ 216,324,943.60 VN8 Vonex Limited. 0.145 26 $ 28,004,353.59 CPH Creso Pharma Ltd 0.1825 26 $ 198,380,851.20 GO2 Thego2People 0.039 26 $ 14,464,294.65

ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for May 28 – June 4 [intraday]:

Code Company Price % 1 Week MktCap$ KLO Kingsland Global Ltd 0.021 -45 $ 8,505,000.00 MAG Magmatic Resrce Ltd 0.14 -38 $ 31,803,703.62 TOM Tomizone Limited 0.002 -33 $ 850,401.35 ALT Analytica Limited 0.002 -33 $ 8,799,030.83 TAR Taruga Minerals 0.061 -33 $ 30,328,590.36 GCY Gascoyne Res Ltd 0.37 -31 $ 92,817,507.36 CPN Caspin Resources 1.775 -31 $ 103,624,065.45 PCL Pancontinental Oil 0.0015 -25 $ 9,010,073.23 ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.0015 -25 $ 18,580,495.12 PCH Property Connect 0.0015 -25 $ 1,028,795.21 N1H N1 Holdings Ltd 0.05 -23 $ 4,077,778.65 BLG Bluglass Limited 0.041 -23 $ 27,457,961.45 GNM Great Northern 0.014 -22 $ 20,553,866.59 BDM Burgundy D Mines Ltd 0.28 -22 $ 80,610,103.76 OKJ Oakajee Corp Ltd 0.065 -22 $ 5,896,866.95 TD1 Tali Digital Limited 0.029 -22 $ 27,894,712.80 WEL Winchester Energy 0.019 -21 $ 17,276,122.18 ERW Errawarra Resources 0.19 -21 $ 7,133,929.11 SEG Sports Ent Grp Ltd 0.25 -21 $ 57,775,264.00 EMU EMU NL 0.031 -21 $ 14,608,463.49 SRJ SRJ Technologies 0.22 -20 $ 15,539,823.60 RDS Redstone Resources 0.016 -20 $ 11,503,985.01 VMG VDM Group Limited 0.002 -20 $ 13,855,321.90 MLG Mlgozltd 1.025 -20 $ 147,125,854.63 TMS Tennant 0.026 -19 $ 9,499,782.89 NAE New Age Exploration 0.013 -19 $ 18,220,057.83 UCW UCW Ltd 0.135 -18 $ 15,864,450.48 TRY Troy Resources Ltd 0.037 -18 $ 26,514,731.88 BDG Black Dragon Gold 0.07 -18 $ 9,494,740.57 MLM Metallica Minerals 0.03 -17 $ 17,289,716.09 ATP Atlas Pearls Ltd 0.015 -17 $ 6,418,076.37 ASQ Australian Silica 0.125 -17 $ 34,839,182.56 LAM Laramide Res Ltd 0.5 -17 $ 602,707.50 OAU Ora Gold Limited 0.02 -17 $ 18,526,094.88 TZL TZ Limited 0.125 -17 $ 15,297,413.56 QML Qmines Limited 0.335 -16 $ 15,438,061.61 NSX NSX Limited 0.13 -16 $ 33,449,770.64





