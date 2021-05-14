Weekly ASX Small Cap Wrap: Even the Budget was unable to cushion the fall in ASX tech stocks

ASX 200 has finished the week around 1 per cent lower, with investors steering away from tech and growth stocks.

Seven out of the 11 sectors dropped, with Technology being the biggest drag, falling by more than 6 per cent.

Investors have mainly shunned tech and growth stocks in favour of cyclicals this week, after US CPI rose by 0.8% in April, its highest since 2009 and topping estimates.

But the health care sector was boosted by this week’s Federal Budget, with the government investing a record $503 billion over the next four years into the health of Australians.

That figure includes measures to mitigate the pandemic such as vaccine rollouts, as well as a$17.7 billion spend on aged care.

The biotech sector also scored a win, after the Budget announcement of a “patent box” – a concessional tax incentive scheme of 17 per cent aimed at the biotech sector that encourages the development of patented products here in Australia.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Bank (ASX:CBA) has hit its all time high on intraday today, trading as high as $97.38. The bank’s shares have risen by 3 per cent this week, in a clear indication that investors are rotating towards cyclical stocks.



ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for May 10-14 [intraday]:

Code Company Price ReturnWRoll% MktCap$ MDX Mindax Limited 0.16 5150 $ 2,961,836.33 CAP Carpentaria Resource 0.1 156 $ 30,410,310.96 HLX Helix Resources 0.031 138 $ 33,917,717.77 AGE Alligator Energy 0.033 74 $ 77,952,216.80 TLM Talisman Mining 0.24 66 $ 43,857,670.48 AIS Aeris Resources Ltd 0.16 62 $ 278,318,391.39 IKW Ikwezi Mining Ltd 0.29 61 $ 11,788,492.46 APD Apn Property Group 0.9 54 $ 296,593,238.70 PBX Pacific Bauxite Ltd 0.003 50 $ 1,189,842.10 ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.0015 50 $ 21,573,993.49 WHK Whitehawk Limited 0.22 47 $ 45,414,908.40 ICN Icon Energy Limited 0.024 41 $ 14,342,566.51 TER Terracom Ltd 0.14 40 $ 113,041,144.50 VPR Volt Power Group 0.004 33 $ 27,508,600.67 MSR Manas Res Ltd 0.008 33 $ 19,321,915.19 KEY KEY Petroleum 0.004 33 $ 7,871,712.50 OEQ Orion Equities 0.25 32 $ 4,453,597.25 PVL Powerhouse Ven Ltd 0.19 31 $ 14,691,482.72 EFE Eastern Iron 0.013 30 $ 6,111,854.34 ICE Icetana Limited 0.11 29 $ 11,296,243.75 SVM Sovereign Metals 0.73 28 $ 287,895,104.90 MSI Multistack Internat. 0.064 28 $ 6,064,411.90 CPN Caspin Resources 0.865 27 $ 53,464,010.58 RBD Restaurant Brands NZ 11.01 25 $ 1,373,591,338.23 TMH The Market Herald 0.6 25 $ 104,759,939.35 PF1 Pathfinder Resources 0.275 25 $ 13,425,531.30 SER Strategic Energy 0.062 24 $ 12,120,468.03 DEV Devex Resources Ltd 0.295 23 $ 80,556,344.40 KKO Kinetiko Energy Ltd 0.135 23 $ 76,462,191.65 NWM Norwest Minerals 0.1 22 $ 10,557,497.36 MGT Magnetite Mines 0.067 22 $ 184,585,027.84 YRL Yandal Resources 0.67 22 $ 64,489,539.42 BLZ Blaze International 0.04 21 $ 10,237,500.00 VRC Volt Resources Ltd 0.029 21 $ 61,888,530.63 AME Alto Metals Limited 0.105 21 $ 54,031,168.20 ORR Orecorp Ltd 0.76 21 $ 243,313,535.64

Mindax (ASX:MDX) +3.200%

Junior explorer Mindax has experienced a fairytale comeback today, after its shares were suspended in 2019 due to exchange violations. After trading recommenced, it surged by more than 3,000% right off the bat, at one point even surpassing 6,000%.

The explorer has recently tapped investors for $2.08m through an entitlement offer while its shares were suspended. The cash will be used to fund its Mount Forrest Iron Project and Meekathara Gold Project.

Carpentaria Resources (ASX:CAP) +156%

The mineral explorer has gained since announcing on Wednesday that it has resolved a legal dispute with partner Pure Metals (PM). The disagreement was around PM’s obligations on a sale and purchase deal struck in November 2020.

The matter was resolved, and will lead to the completion of a new deal under which Carpentaria will acquire PM’s 24.149% of the Hawsons Iron Project. In return, Carpentaria will issue to PM 90.8 million Carpentaria shares.

Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) +74%

The uranium and cobalt-nickel explorer’s share price almost doubled this week, after the company took steps to become a fully-fledged uranium producer.

This week, Alligator announced a strategic agreement with global commodities trader, Traxys.

Under the deal, Traxys will provide a full scope of work for Alligator’s uranium project, which includes marketing services on future uranium production, long term off-take contracting, and project development financing of up to $15m.

ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for May 10-14 [intraday]:

Code Company Price ReturnWRoll% MktCap$ UUV UUV Aquabotix Ltd 0.001 -50 $ 2,388,374.81 WKT Walkabout Resources 0.185 -43 $ 69,826,729.00 ABR American Pacific 1.37 -42 $ 550,134,874.35 MCX Mariner Corp Ltd 0.055 -39 $ 2,642,927.21 LIO Lion Energy Limited 0.061 -38 $ 14,310,107.40 CUL Cullen Resources 0.022 -33 $ 10,469,694.40 TOM Tomizone Limited 0.002 -33 $ 850,401.35 M2R Miramar 0.18 -32 $ 7,600,953.60 PGM Platina Resources 0.062 -31 $ 24,339,496.59 GES Genesis Resources 0.009 -31 $ 7,045,571.65 OVN Oventus Medical Ltd 0.115 -30 $ 19,782,802.13 FPL Fremont Petroleum 0.0035 -30 $ 23,392,562.60 BLY Boart Longyear 0.39 -27 $ 33,634,484.00 PRN Perenti Global Ltd 0.73 -27 $ 485,963,702.49 OXX Octanex Ltd 0.041 -27 $ 10,570,777.44 BPM BPM Minerals 0.2 -26 $ 4,826,250.00 CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 -25 $ 35,114,382.70 ECT Env Clean Tech Ltd. 0.0015 -25 $ 11,584,624.95 GGX Gas2Grid Limited 0.003 -25 $ 7,005,428.64 PCH Property Connect 0.0015 -25 $ 1,028,795.21 PRM Prominence Energy NL 0.012 -25 $ 7,258,293.43 NGY Nuenergy Gas Ltd 0.03 -25 $ 44,428,664.91 NKL Nickelxltd 0.15 -25 $ 8,292,500.00 PTR Petratherm Ltd 0.06 -25 $ 11,935,068.36 AHI Adv Human Imag Ltd 1.13 -25 $ 143,180,664.90 EM1 Emerge Gaming Ltd 0.025 -24 $ 28,030,872.00 ASN Anson Resources Ltd 0.053 -23 $ 43,803,924.46 DTZ Dotz Nano Ltd 0.265 -23 $ 107,338,448.43 GTE Great Western Exp. 0.15 -23 $ 23,153,670.37 CAE Cannindah Resources 0.062 -23 $ 32,170,682.82 KNM Kneomedia Limited 0.007 -22 $ 7,905,973.28 TEG Triangle Energy Ltd 0.028 -22 $ 17,381,377.47 DW8 Digital Wine Venture 0.105 -22 $ 159,992,871.07 DM1 Desert Metals 0.44 -22 $ 16,975,000.00 A2M The A2 Milk Company 5.61 -22 $ 4,059,022,913.40

BNPL stocks were battered this week, mainly on inflation concerns and what it meant for the valuation of growth stocks like BNPL if interest rates rise.

LayBuy (ASX:LBY) dropped 20 per cent, while Splitit (ASX:SPT) fell by 16 per cent for the week.

Investors are concerned that higher rates arising from higher inflation might prompt a revaluation of high-growth and profit-less stocks downwards.

