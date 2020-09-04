Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Burger giants in stoush over the big one

Fast food aficionados could see this coming from the minute that Hungry Jacks introduced its ‘Big Jack’ burger with an advertising tagline reminiscent of McDonald’s well-known ‘Big Mac’.
The number of similarities led the latter to file a federal court lawsuit in a bid to stop Hungry Jacks from selling its new burger and using the tagline. McDonald’s also asked the court to revoke the Big Jack trademark, arguing it will cause confusion.
While the burger giants brawl, here are the biggest ASX small cap movers.
ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS
Oakdale Resources (ASX:OAR) +114%
Shares in the company have climbed this week after it started preparing for diamond drilling at its Lambarson Canyon gold project in Nevada.
Drilling is expected to begin the week beginning September 7, 2020, and expected to be complete in three weeks.
This will focus on testing gold targets where initial field work has identified high-grade outcropping gold mineralisation, along with a strong coincident IP resistivity and conductivity anomaly to the south of the outcropping mineralisation.
Pointerra Ltd (ASX:3DP) +83%
Strong US sales of its subscription-based product suite sent shares in the geospatial analytics company climbing.
With new contract wins from a number of US utilities providers, the company said its annualised contract value effectively rose by almost 40 per cent in August to $3.98m.
Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for August 28 – September 4 [intraday]:
Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:
| Code
| Name
| Price (intraday
| % Return
| Market Cap $
| OAR
| OAKDALERESOURCES LTD
| 0.014
| 114
| 22.40M
| APG
| AUSTPAC RESOURCES NL
| 0.002
| 100
| 5.82M
| SAN
| SAGALIO ENERGY LTD
| 0.004
| 100
| 818.64k
| XPE
| XPED LTD
| 0.002
| 100
| 3.59M
| CAP
| CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LTD
| 0.045
| 96
| 14.03M
| AIV
| ACTIVEX LTD
| 0.160
| 93
| 28.36M
| CAQ
| CAQ HOLDINGS LTD
| 0.030
| 87
| 21.53M
| 3DP
| POINTERRA LTD
| 0.460
| 83
| 331.65M
| SBR
| SABRE RESOURCES LTD
| 0.009
| 80
| 11.26M
| OPL
| OPYL LTD
| 0.230
| 77
| 8.49M
| FFF
| FORBIDDEN FOODS LTD
| 0.330
| 72
| 25.88M
| GWR
| GWR GROUP LTD
| 0.215
| 65
| 54.76M
| CAV
| CARNAVALE RESOURCES LTD
| 0.010
| 62
| 20.74M
| OEQ
| ORION EQUITIES LTD
| 0.089
| 62
| 1.59M
| BPH
| BPH ENERGY LTD
| 0.047
| 61
| 26.62M
| KAS
| KASBAH RESOURCES LTD
| 0.021
| 54
| 2.71M
| JHL
| JAYEX HEALTHCARE LTD
| 0.046
| 53
| 8.11M
| VMG
| VDM GROUP LTD
| 0.003
| 50
| 20.78M
| CCE
| CARNEGIE CLEAN ENERGY LTD
| 0.001
| 50
| 16.71M
| CZL
| CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD
| 0.005
| 50
| 14.95M
| QFY
| QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS
| 0.002
| 50
| 3.01M
| UUV
| UUV AQUABOTIX LTD
| 0.001
| 50
| 2.69M
| JAY
| JAYRIDE GROUP LTD
| 0.165
| 47
| 23.12M
| SUH
| SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING
| 0.040
| 46
| 6.68M
| CNB
| CARNABY RESOURCES LTD
| 0.355
| 46
| 37.17M
| ADV
| ARDIDEN LTD
| 0.024
| 44
| 54.08M
| CAD
| CAENEUS MINERALS LTD
| 0.010
| 43
| 36.75M
| AU1
| AGENCY GROUP AUSTRALIA LTD
| 0.040
| 43
| 11.96M
| FMS
| FLINDERS MINES LTD
| 0.065
| 40
| 278.60M
| MLL
| MALI LITHIUM LTD
| 0.195
| 39
| 61.88M
| CPV
| CLEARVUE TECHNOLOGIES LTD
| 0.165
| 38
| 24.86M
| TMG
| TRIGG MINING LTD
| 0.190
| 37
| 11.89M
| WBT
| WEEBIT NANO LTD
| 0.795
| 36
| 88.82M
| NVA
| NOVA MINERALS LTD
| 0.068
| 35
| 104.53M
ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS
Openpay (ASX:OPY) -23%
Openpay and others in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) sector did not have an enjoyable week after payments giant PayPal said it was entering their space.
Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for August 28 – September 4 [intraday]:
Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:
| Code
| Name
| Price (intraday
| % Return
| Market Cap $
| EXR
| ELIXIR ENERGY LTD
| 0.125
| -21
| 93.36M
| SUD
| SUDA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
| 0.043
| -21
| 14.07M
| VRS
| VERIS LTD
| 0.030
| -21
| 12.16M
| HT8
| HARRIS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
| 0.115
| -21
| 30.81M
| SBW
| SHEKEL BRAINWEIGH LTD
| 0.175
| -22
| 26.41M
| RAN
| RANGE INTERNATIONAL LTD
| 0.010
| -23
| 3.61M
| OPY
| OPENPAY GROUP LTD
| 3.450
| -23
| 388.32M
| HIP
| HIPO RESOURCES LTD
| 0.015
| -25
| 6.64M
| TGO
| TRIMANTIUM GROWTHOPS LTD
| 0.060
| -25
| 9.12M
| PSL
| PATERSON RESOURCES LTD
| 0.004
| -25
| 11.58M
| FFG
| FATFISH GROUP LTD
| 0.009
| -25
| 7.34M
| IGN
| IGNITE LTD
| 0.022
| -27
| 1.97M
| VIP
| VIP GLOVES LTD
| 0.083
| -28
| 67.11M
| RBR
| RBR GROUP LTD
| 0.010
| -29
| 9.10M
| ADR
| ADHERIUM LTD
| 0.030
| -29
| 21.27M
| WTL
| WT FINANCIAL GRP LTD
| 0.045
| -31
| 7.50M
| POW
| PROTEAN ENERGY LTD
| 0.012
| -33
| 3.82M
| T3D
| 333D LTD
| 0.001
| -33
| 1.07M
| BAS
| BASS OIL LTD
| 0.001
| -33
| 3.34M
| MLS
| METALS AUSTRALIA LTD
| 0.002
| -33
| 7.30M
| MNW
| MINT PAYMENTS LTD
| 0.012
| -40
| 13.61M
| MJC
| MEJORITY CAPITAL LTD
| 0.040
| -48
| 4.91M
The post Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Burger giants in stoush over the big one appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.