Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Burger giants in stoush over the big one

Fast food aficionados could see this coming from the minute that Hungry Jacks introduced its ‘Big Jack’ burger with an advertising tagline reminiscent of McDonald’s well-known ‘Big Mac’.

The number of similarities led the latter to file a federal court lawsuit in a bid to stop Hungry Jacks from selling its new burger and using the tagline. McDonald’s also asked the court to revoke the Big Jack trademark, arguing it will cause confusion.

While the burger giants brawl, here are the biggest ASX small cap movers.

 

ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

Oakdale Resources (ASX:OAR) +114%

Shares in the company have climbed this week after it started preparing for diamond drilling at its Lambarson Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Drilling is expected to begin the week beginning September 7, 2020, and expected to be complete in three weeks.

This will focus on testing gold targets where initial field work has identified high-grade outcropping gold mineralisation, along with a strong coincident IP resistivity and conductivity anomaly to the south of the outcropping mineralisation.

Pointerra Ltd (ASX:3DP) +83%

Strong US sales of its subscription-based product suite sent shares in the geospatial analytics company climbing.

With new contract wins from a number of US utilities providers, the company said its annualised contract value effectively rose by almost 40 per cent in August to $3.98m.

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for August 28 – September 4 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Name Price (intraday % Return Market Cap $
OAR OAKDALERESOURCES LTD 0.014 114 22.40M
APG AUSTPAC RESOURCES NL 0.002 100 5.82M
SAN SAGALIO ENERGY LTD 0.004 100 818.64k
XPE XPED LTD 0.002 100 3.59M
CAP CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LTD 0.045 96 14.03M
AIV ACTIVEX LTD 0.160 93 28.36M
CAQ CAQ HOLDINGS LTD 0.030 87 21.53M
3DP POINTERRA LTD 0.460 83 331.65M
SBR SABRE RESOURCES LTD 0.009 80 11.26M
OPL OPYL LTD 0.230 77 8.49M
FFF FORBIDDEN FOODS LTD 0.330 72 25.88M
GWR GWR GROUP LTD 0.215 65 54.76M
CAV CARNAVALE RESOURCES LTD 0.010 62 20.74M
OEQ ORION EQUITIES LTD 0.089 62 1.59M
BPH BPH ENERGY LTD 0.047 61 26.62M
KAS KASBAH RESOURCES LTD 0.021 54 2.71M
JHL JAYEX HEALTHCARE LTD 0.046 53 8.11M
VMG VDM GROUP LTD 0.003 50 20.78M
CCE CARNEGIE CLEAN ENERGY LTD 0.001 50 16.71M
CZL CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD 0.005 50 14.95M
QFY QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS 0.002 50 3.01M
UUV UUV AQUABOTIX LTD 0.001 50 2.69M
JAY JAYRIDE GROUP LTD 0.165 47 23.12M
SUH SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING 0.040 46 6.68M
CNB CARNABY RESOURCES LTD 0.355 46 37.17M
ADV ARDIDEN LTD 0.024 44 54.08M
CAD CAENEUS MINERALS LTD 0.010 43 36.75M
AU1 AGENCY GROUP AUSTRALIA LTD 0.040 43 11.96M
FMS FLINDERS MINES LTD 0.065 40 278.60M
MLL MALI LITHIUM LTD 0.195 39 61.88M
CPV CLEARVUE TECHNOLOGIES LTD 0.165 38 24.86M
TMG TRIGG MINING LTD 0.190 37 11.89M
WBT WEEBIT NANO LTD 0.795 36 88.82M
NVA NOVA MINERALS LTD 0.068 35 104.53M

 

ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

Openpay (ASX:OPY) -23%

Openpay and others in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) sector did not have an enjoyable week after payments giant PayPal said it was entering their space.

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for August 28 – September 4 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Name Price (intraday % Return Market Cap $
EXR ELIXIR ENERGY LTD 0.125 -21 93.36M
SUD SUDA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD 0.043 -21 14.07M
VRS VERIS LTD 0.030 -21 12.16M
HT8 HARRIS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD 0.115 -21 30.81M
SBW SHEKEL BRAINWEIGH LTD 0.175 -22 26.41M
RAN RANGE INTERNATIONAL LTD 0.010 -23 3.61M
OPY OPENPAY GROUP LTD 3.450 -23 388.32M
HIP HIPO RESOURCES LTD 0.015 -25 6.64M
TGO TRIMANTIUM GROWTHOPS LTD 0.060 -25 9.12M
PSL PATERSON RESOURCES LTD 0.004 -25 11.58M
FFG FATFISH GROUP LTD 0.009 -25 7.34M
IGN IGNITE LTD 0.022 -27 1.97M
VIP VIP GLOVES LTD 0.083 -28 67.11M
RBR RBR GROUP LTD 0.010 -29 9.10M
ADR ADHERIUM LTD 0.030 -29 21.27M
WTL WT FINANCIAL GRP LTD 0.045 -31 7.50M
POW PROTEAN ENERGY LTD 0.012 -33 3.82M
T3D 333D LTD 0.001 -33 1.07M
BAS BASS OIL LTD 0.001 -33 3.34M
MLS METALS AUSTRALIA LTD 0.002 -33 7.30M
MNW MINT PAYMENTS LTD 0.012 -40 13.61M
MJC MEJORITY CAPITAL LTD 0.040 -48 4.91M


