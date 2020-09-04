Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Burger giants in stoush over the big one

Fast food aficionados could see this coming from the minute that Hungry Jacks introduced its ‘Big Jack’ burger with an advertising tagline reminiscent of McDonald’s well-known ‘Big Mac’.

The number of similarities led the latter to file a federal court lawsuit in a bid to stop Hungry Jacks from selling its new burger and using the tagline. McDonald’s also asked the court to revoke the Big Jack trademark, arguing it will cause confusion.

While the burger giants brawl, here are the biggest ASX small cap movers.

ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

Oakdale Resources (ASX:OAR) +114%

Shares in the company have climbed this week after it started preparing for diamond drilling at its Lambarson Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Drilling is expected to begin the week beginning September 7, 2020, and expected to be complete in three weeks.

This will focus on testing gold targets where initial field work has identified high-grade outcropping gold mineralisation, along with a strong coincident IP resistivity and conductivity anomaly to the south of the outcropping mineralisation.

Pointerra Ltd (ASX:3DP) +83%

Strong US sales of its subscription-based product suite sent shares in the geospatial analytics company climbing.

With new contract wins from a number of US utilities providers, the company said its annualised contract value effectively rose by almost 40 per cent in August to $3.98m.

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for August 28 – September 4 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Name Price (intraday % Return Market Cap $ OAR OAKDALERESOURCES LTD 0.014 114 22.40M APG AUSTPAC RESOURCES NL 0.002 100 5.82M SAN SAGALIO ENERGY LTD 0.004 100 818.64k XPE XPED LTD 0.002 100 3.59M CAP CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LTD 0.045 96 14.03M AIV ACTIVEX LTD 0.160 93 28.36M CAQ CAQ HOLDINGS LTD 0.030 87 21.53M 3DP POINTERRA LTD 0.460 83 331.65M SBR SABRE RESOURCES LTD 0.009 80 11.26M OPL OPYL LTD 0.230 77 8.49M FFF FORBIDDEN FOODS LTD 0.330 72 25.88M GWR GWR GROUP LTD 0.215 65 54.76M CAV CARNAVALE RESOURCES LTD 0.010 62 20.74M OEQ ORION EQUITIES LTD 0.089 62 1.59M BPH BPH ENERGY LTD 0.047 61 26.62M KAS KASBAH RESOURCES LTD 0.021 54 2.71M JHL JAYEX HEALTHCARE LTD 0.046 53 8.11M VMG VDM GROUP LTD 0.003 50 20.78M CCE CARNEGIE CLEAN ENERGY LTD 0.001 50 16.71M CZL CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD 0.005 50 14.95M QFY QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS 0.002 50 3.01M UUV UUV AQUABOTIX LTD 0.001 50 2.69M JAY JAYRIDE GROUP LTD 0.165 47 23.12M SUH SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING 0.040 46 6.68M CNB CARNABY RESOURCES LTD 0.355 46 37.17M ADV ARDIDEN LTD 0.024 44 54.08M CAD CAENEUS MINERALS LTD 0.010 43 36.75M AU1 AGENCY GROUP AUSTRALIA LTD 0.040 43 11.96M FMS FLINDERS MINES LTD 0.065 40 278.60M MLL MALI LITHIUM LTD 0.195 39 61.88M CPV CLEARVUE TECHNOLOGIES LTD 0.165 38 24.86M TMG TRIGG MINING LTD 0.190 37 11.89M WBT WEEBIT NANO LTD 0.795 36 88.82M NVA NOVA MINERALS LTD 0.068 35 104.53M

ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

Openpay (ASX:OPY) -23%

Openpay and others in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) sector did not have an enjoyable week after payments giant PayPal said it was entering their space.

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for August 28 – September 4 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Name Price (intraday % Return Market Cap $ EXR ELIXIR ENERGY LTD 0.125 -21 93.36M SUD SUDA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD 0.043 -21 14.07M VRS VERIS LTD 0.030 -21 12.16M HT8 HARRIS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD 0.115 -21 30.81M SBW SHEKEL BRAINWEIGH LTD 0.175 -22 26.41M RAN RANGE INTERNATIONAL LTD 0.010 -23 3.61M OPY OPENPAY GROUP LTD 3.450 -23 388.32M HIP HIPO RESOURCES LTD 0.015 -25 6.64M TGO TRIMANTIUM GROWTHOPS LTD 0.060 -25 9.12M PSL PATERSON RESOURCES LTD 0.004 -25 11.58M FFG FATFISH GROUP LTD 0.009 -25 7.34M IGN IGNITE LTD 0.022 -27 1.97M VIP VIP GLOVES LTD 0.083 -28 67.11M RBR RBR GROUP LTD 0.010 -29 9.10M ADR ADHERIUM LTD 0.030 -29 21.27M WTL WT FINANCIAL GRP LTD 0.045 -31 7.50M POW PROTEAN ENERGY LTD 0.012 -33 3.82M T3D 333D LTD 0.001 -33 1.07M BAS BASS OIL LTD 0.001 -33 3.34M MLS METALS AUSTRALIA LTD 0.002 -33 7.30M MNW MINT PAYMENTS LTD 0.012 -40 13.61M MJC MEJORITY CAPITAL LTD 0.040 -48 4.91M





The post Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Burger giants in stoush over the big one appeared first on Stockhead.