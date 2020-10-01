Wealthspire to acquire $1.5 billion StratWealth

Wealthspire Advisors, a registered investment adviser managing $10.6 billion, has agreed to acquire StratWealth, an RIA based in Maple Lawn, Maryland, that manages $1.5 billion. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
StratWealth serves more than 900 families through three Maryland offices.
Wealthspire Advisors, which has offices in Potomac, Maryland, Reston, Virginia, and Philadelphia, is a unit of NFP, a New York-based insurance broker and consulting firm.
