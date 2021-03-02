Wealth Enhancement Group, a Minneapolis-based hybrid, has acquired North American Management, a Boston-based registered investment adviser managing $1.75 billion.
Founded in 1928, NAM is a 20-person firm with nine financial advisers.
When the deal closes, it will bring Wealth Enhancement Group’s client assets close to $30 billion.
[More: Lightyear sells Wealth Enhancement Group to TA Associates]
Marketing that turns skeptical strangers into prospects
The post Wealth Enhancement Group acquires $1.75 billion RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.