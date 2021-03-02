Home Finance Wealth Enhancement Group acquires $1.75 billion RIA
Cindy Hamilton March 2, 2021

Wealth Enhancement Group, a Minneapolis-based hybrid, has acquired North American Management, a Boston-based registered investment adviser managing $1.75 billion.

Founded in 1928, NAM is a 20-person firm with nine financial advisers.

When the deal closes, it will bring Wealth Enhancement Group’s client assets close to $30 billion.

