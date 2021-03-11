Home Finance Voya to serve as record keeper for two new PEPs
March 11, 2021

Unison Risk Advisors, a Cleveland, Ohio-based financial holding company, and TAG Advisors, a Glen Ellen, Virginia-based hybrid affiliated with Cambridge Investment Research, have launched pooled employer plans, with Voya Financial acting as record keeper for both plans.

The Unison Risk Advisors Pooled Employer Plan will deliver retirement plan services to clients, in collaboration with the company’s Oswald Financial unit as the ERISA 3(38) investment manager and Plan Compliance Services, an affiliate of The Platinum 401k, as its ERISA 3(16) plan administrator and pooled plan provider.

The TAG(k) PEP also will use Plan Compliance Services as the pooled plan provider for its program.

