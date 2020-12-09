Vestwell, Envestnet partner to create turnkey retirement plans

Vestwell, a New York-based digital record-keeping platform, and Chicago-based Envestnet are partnering to create a turnkey retirement plan solution, the companies said in a release.

Through the collaboration, advisers using Vestwell will be able to access Section 3(38) investment management services through Envestnet Retirement Solutions.

Envestnet will provide plan-level fiduciary services for Vestwell, which will handle record keeping and administration.

Over time, the companies said, the relationship will expand to include other Envestnet offerings.

