Vestwell, Envestnet partner to create turnkey retirement plans

Vestwell, a New York-based digital record-keeping platform, and Chicago-based Envestnet are partnering to create a turnkey retirement plan solution, the companies said in a release.
Through the collaboration, advisers using Vestwell will be able to access Section 3(38) investment management services through Envestnet Retirement Solutions.
Envestnet will provide plan-level fiduciary services for Vestwell, which will handle record keeping and administration.
Over time, the companies said, the relationship will expand to include other Envestnet offerings.
