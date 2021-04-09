The VC Land Podcast connects you with some of the leading players in Australia’s growing venture capital (VC) market.

Hosted by news media and PR veteran, CEO of Mojomedia.com.au, Justin Kelly, we chat to leading VCs on how to get started, what it takes to build a successful business, how to overcome challenges, and advice for early stage businesses looking for funding.

In this episode, Justin speaks with Chris Nave, founding parter of Brandon Capital Partners – a leading funds management business focused on investments in life science ventures. Brandon Capital invests in the most promising biomedical opportunities that have the potential to improve the lives of patients. It invests in great medical discoveries and builds internationally competitive companies.

In this episode, Chris talks through how Brandon Capital began, its investing thesis, some of the companies under management, trends to look for and what’s next in 2021. An episode not to miss with one of the leading VCs in the country.

The post VC Land Podcast: Shining a light on biotech with Brandon Capital appeared first on Stockhead.