The VC Land Podcast connects you with some of the leading players in Australia’s growing venture capital (VC) market. Hosted … Read More
The post VC Land Podcast: 2020 has provided the jet fuel for the digital economy – Daniel Petrie AO, Airtree Ventures appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.