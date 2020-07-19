V-Con: Cybersecurity – Evolving Threats and Emerging Opportunities

V-Con is Stockhead’s investing focused video conference series, bringing you expert insights, panel discussions and presentations from leading analysts, listed small caps and industry players.

This latest video conference focuses on the cybersecurity sector.

As the global economy becomes ever more reliant on internet technology and network systems, so does the threat posed by cyber criminals.

That reality was made starkly evident as recently as last week, when hackers took control of multiple high-profile Twitter accounts as part of a cryptocurrency scam, forcing the platform to briefly shut down all verified accounts.

About a month earlier, the Morrison government made an announcement highlighting the fact that Australian companies need to be more vigilant in protecting against potential attacks.

With more companies and organisations than ever before now mobilising their own networks to nullify the threat, the pivot to cybersecurity solutions is expected to foster further growth in a sector where product sales exceeded $US100bn ($140bn) in 2019.

Speaking with several experts in the space, we hear about where the key attack points hackers use to gain access to private network systems, as well as the commercial opportunities for companies that provide cyber security solutions.

We also hear about what Australian companies will need to do in the years ahead to ensure their business operations aren’t compromised.

Session 1 – Expert Panel

Financial advisor and investment manager, Dr Nigel Finch, sits down with two industry experts to discuss key trends in the cybersecurity sector. Featuring on this expert panel is Gordon Archibald, National Cyber Partner, Cyber Security Services, KPMG Australia and

Nigel Phair, Director UNSW Canberra Cyber. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Session 2 – Company Presentations

Tesserent Ltd (ASX: TNT)

Julian Challingsworth, Co-CEO Tesserent is Australia’s largest ASX listed cybersecurity provider. The company provides security monitoring services for companies such as Toyota, The Good guys and Nintendo. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9)

Daniel Lai, CEO and Executive Director archTIS is a Canberra-based firm that specialises in the design and development of products, solutions and services for secure information sharing and collaboration. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vortiv Ltd (ASX:VOR)

Jefferey Lai, Managing Director, CEO Vortiv Ltd (formerly known as Transaction Solutions International Ltd) is an ASX listed technology based company focused on the cybersecurity and the cloud services sector. The company acquired Cloudten Industries (Cloudten) Pty Ltd in January 2019 and has a 100% ownership of Decipher Works (DWX) Pty Ltd.

Session 3 – Expert Panel

Technology analyst Tim Knapton chats with two industry insiders about the cybersecurity sector’s key business drivers and trends.

Mark Nesbitt and Hugh Richards both hold the position of Principal at TMT Partners.

Session 4 – Company Presentations

5G Networks Ltd (ASX:5GN)

Chris Shannon, Manager – Product Development 5GN is a licensed Australian telecommunications carrier that provides data connectivity, IT managed services, cloud and data centre services. The company is building a secure, national high-speed data network and has serviced leading blue-chip companies and government organisations across Australia – including Seek, Ticketek and Foxtel. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WhiteHawk Ltd (ASX:WHK)

Terry Roberts, CEO WhiteHawk helps small and midsize businesses take action to protect their company and customers against low to mid-level cyber crime, fraud, and disruption. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Houston We Have Ltd (ASX:HWH)

Elizabeth Whitelock, CEO HWH is a prescriptive analytics and AI company. The company’s software is focused on problem resolution where risks need to be assessed and mitigated. HWH’s offering includes data-driven modules to address fraud, compliance and insurance claims. Industries include defence and national security, insurance, climate, space, financial services and health. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Family Zone Cyber Safety Ltd (ASX:FZO)

Tim Levy, Managing Director Family Zone is an ASX-listed technology company focused on the cyber safety market. In response to growing demand to keep kids and families safe online, Family Zone has developed a unique and innovative cloud-based parental control solution which combines Australian innovation with leading global technology.

