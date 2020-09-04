Unicorns Podcast: ‘You’ve got to pivot every day.’ Brad Jenkins, Lewis Land Group

Hosted by Mojo Media CEO and news and PR veteran Justin Kelly, we chat to leaders on the front line on how to get started, what it takes to build a successful business, how to overcome challenges, and advice for those on a similar journey.

In this episode, Justin speaks with Head of Leisure at the Lewis Land Group, Brad Jenkins. The Lewis Land Group is Australia’s oldest private property developer.

With a national footprint, LLG operates assets across the residential, retail and leisure sectors. It runs the famous pub brands: The Fiddler, The Camden Valley Inn, The Belvedere and Mon Komo Hotel. Across all hotels, the group feeds over one million patrons every year.

In this episode, Jenkins talks through what makes a great pub, how to stay relevant with patrons, getting the fundamentals rights, the need to keep pivoting and the challenge of operating during COVID-19.

