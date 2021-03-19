Unicorns Podcast: Verdant Technologies set for a clean energy lift-off

Hosted by media and PR veteran and CEO of Mojo Media, Justin Kelly, we chat to leaders on the front line on how to get started, what it takes to build a successful business, how to overcome challenges, and advice for those on a similar journey.

In this instalment, Justin speaks with Richard Poole, the CEO of Verdant Earth Technologies Limited. Verdant is looking to become the first Australian clean tech energy company to debut on the NASDAQ.

Verdant Technologies’ goal is to become the largest hydrogen producer and exporter on Australia’s east coast. The company’s proposed Monarch green hydrogen plant, Australia’s first scalable hydrogen production plant, will initially deliver 6.5 tonnes per day before being scaled up to 60 tonnes per day by 2024. Verdant plans to establish further similar sized hydrogen production plants within Australia.

Tune in below to hear more about Verdant’s pathway to listing, the timetable for activity, the future of renewable energy in Australia and how hydrogen is going to breathe new life into its Hunter Valley facility.