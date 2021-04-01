Home Finance Unicorns Podcast: Spending with impact – the rise of Givvable
April 1, 2021

The Unicorns Podcast connects you to some of the best and brightest founders, CEOs, executives, business owners, VCs and inspiring leaders who make things happen and inspire others.

Hosted by media and PR veteran and CEO of Mojo Media, Justin Kelly, we chat to leaders on the front line on how to get started, what it takes to build a successful business, how to overcome challenges, and advice for those on a similar journey.

In this episode, Justin speaks with the co-founder and CEO of Givvable, Frances Atkins. Givvable is a technology platform helping businesses find, source and track the impact of sustainable and social spending. It allows companies to message suppliers, request quotes, create shortlists, receive smart recommendations and get a dashboard view to monitor and assess the impact of their spend.

Another success story from the UNSW 10x Founders accelerator program, Givvable’s tech has been built from the ground up for sustainability professionals, procurement managers and employees making purchasing decisions.

Tune in below to hear more about how the company started, its journey through an accelerator program, the rise of ESG, the blue sky potential and being in business with a family member.

 

