Unicorns Podcast: Grass Fed Milk taking on global giants in baby formula wars

The Unicorns Podcast connects you to some of the best and brightest founders, CEOs, executives, business owners, VCs and inspiring leaders who make things happen and inspire others.

Hosted by Mojo Media CEO and news and PR veteran Justin Kelly, we chat to leaders on the front line on how to get started, what it takes to build a successful business, how to overcome challenges, and advice for those on a similar journey.

In this episode, Justin speaks with chartered accountant and former entertainment executive Kevin Bush, now the managing director of awarding winning baby formula company, Grass Fed Milk.

The product, which is available at all the major retailers, is the only formula in the world made with certified* 100 per cent grass fed milk from New Zealand.

In this episode, Bush, an early instigator of daigou shopping in Australia, talks about the early days of the business, doing business in China, competing with global giants, how he’s innovated during the global health crisis, the need to surround yourself with good people and the importance of always listening to your customers.



